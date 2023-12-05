Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

OnePlus 12 vs OnePlus 11: What’s new?

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

OnePlus recently unveiled the new OnePlus 12 in China, but how does the brand’s latest flagship compare to last year’s OnePlus 11?

The OnePlus 12 might share a lot of physical similarities with the OnePlus 11, but there are a good number of upgrades inside the phone worth getting excited about ahead of its global launch in early 2024. 

Stay on this page to learn more about how these two OnePlus phones compare. 

The OnePlus 12 packs a more powerful processor 

As is the case with many flagship phone updates, the latest generation OnePlus 12 features a more powerful processor than its predecessor. 

The OnePlus 12 runs on Qualcomm’s latest chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. The chip delivers a range of performance upgrades, including a 30% faster CPU, a 25% faster GPU and a 10% improvement in power efficiency. 

The OnePlus 11, meanwhile, is powered by the previous generation Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. 

OnePlus 12 colours
OnePlus 12

The OnePlus 12 features a brighter display 

The OnePlus 12 also packs an upgraded display. 

The new 6.82-inch touchscreen features the same 2K resolution and Super Fluid AMOLED technology as the 6.7-inch display on the OnePlus 11, along with the same 120Hz variable refresh rate thanks to LTPO

However, one key difference here is the brightness. The OnePlus 12 can reach 4500 nits of peak brightness, whereas the OnePlus 11 peaks at 1300 nits. 

The OnePlus 12 has an upgraded telephoto camera 

Both the OnePlus 12 and the OnePlus 11 feature triple cameras, including a 50-megapixel main camera and a 48-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. 

However, where the OnePlus 11 comes with a 32-megapixel 2x portrait telephoto camera, the OnePlus 12 carries a larger, 64-megapixel 3x periscope telephoto camera. This should allow you to get closer to subjects that are further away. 

OnePlus 11 handset
OnePlus 11

The OnePlus 12 supports wireless charging 

Finally, the OnePlus 12 includes a bigger battery and support for wireless charging. 

The OnePlus 12 packs a 5400 mAh battery whereas the OnePlus 11 has a 5000 mAh one. While both phones support fast 100W SuperVOOC wired charging, only the OnePlus 12 also benefits from 50W AirVOOC wireless charging. 

The OnePlus 11 is already available in the UK 

One important difference to note between the two phones is that the OnePlus 12 has only officially been launched in China as of right now. 

That means you’ll likely have to wait until early 2024 to get your hands on the phone when OnePlus plans to release it in the global market.

You might like…

GoPro Hero 12 Black vs DJI Osmo Action 4: Which action cam is better?

GoPro Hero 12 Black vs DJI Osmo Action 4: Which action cam is better?

Hannah Davies 6 days ago
Insta360 Ace Pro vs GoPro Hero 12 Black: The two action cams compared

Insta360 Ace Pro vs GoPro Hero 12 Black: The two action cams compared

Hannah Davies 7 days ago
Apple MacBook Pro M3 vs MacBook Air M2: Pro or Air?

Apple MacBook Pro M3 vs MacBook Air M2: Pro or Air?

Hannah Davies 1 month ago
Apple M3 Max vs Apple M2 Max: What’s new?

Apple M3 Max vs Apple M2 Max: What’s new?

Hannah Davies 1 month ago
DJI Osmo Pocket 3 vs DJI Osmo Pocket 2: What’s new?

DJI Osmo Pocket 3 vs DJI Osmo Pocket 2: What’s new?

Hannah Davies 1 month ago
Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 vs Snapdragon 8 Gen 2: What’s new?

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 vs Snapdragon 8 Gen 2: What’s new?

Hannah Davies 1 month ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.