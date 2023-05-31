Exclusive offer: Get NordVPN  + 3 additional months

MSI Prestige 16 (2023) vs MacBook Pro (2023): How do they compare?

MSI impressed us at Computex 2023 when it showcased its latest set of sleek laptops. The RTX 40-toting Prestige 16 Studio / Evo is the start of the show, being the first laptop with both Nvidia Studio and Intel Evo certification.

This might leave you wondering how the winner of one of our Computex 2023 Best in Show awards can compare to the king of slim and powerful laptops, the MacBook Pro

Keep reading to learn how the MSI Prestige 16 Studio / Evo compares to the newest Apple MacBook Pro model. 

The MSI Prestige 16 Studio / Evo is lighter

The Prestige 16 series is the winner of the 2023 Red Dot Design Award, so it isn’t a surprise to see that MSI has made sure the laptop is sleek and lightweight. 

The laptop has a magnesium aluminium alloy chassis and weighs just 1.5kg. That’s actually around 600g less than the 16-inch MacBook Pro, which has a 100% recycled aluminium enclosure and weighs 2.15kg with the Apple M2 Pro chipset or 2.16kg with the M2 Max

MSI Prestige 16 Evo
The MSI Prestige 16 Studio / Evo (2023)

Both laptops benefit from large 16-inch displays 

Both the MSI Prestige 16 Studio / Evo and the Apple MacBook Pro are available with large 16-inch displays, meaning there’s plenty of space to open multiple windows and multitask on either laptop. 

The MacBook Pro also comes in a 14-inch version, which we tested here at Trusted Reviews. 

The MacBook Pro includes a choice of Apple M2 chipsets 

One of the most exciting updates to come to Apple’s computing line in recent years has been the company’s shift to using its own Apple Silicon chips. The MacBook Pro 2023 can be configured with either the M2 Pro or the M2 Max chipset, depending on how much you’re willing to spend on your new laptop. 

The M2 Pro consists of a 12-core CPU with 8 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores, a 19-core GPU and a 16-core Neural Engine, while the M2 Max includes a 12-core CPU with 8 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores, a 38-core GPU and a 16-core Neural Engine. 

So what about the Prestige 16 Studio / Evo? MSI hasn’t confirmed exactly which CPU will be powering the new laptop but we do know that it’ll be an Intel Core i7 chip and that it isn’t from the current generation. Considering the laptop has a release date of September, we’re hopeful that it could be a processor from the upcoming 14th generation. 

When it comes to the GPU, the Studio version of the Prestige 16 benefits from Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 4060 laptop GPU. 

angled TR wallpaper macbook pro
The MacBook Pro 14 (2023)

The MSI Prestige 16 Studio / Evo has a 24-hour battery life 

One of the standout features of the Prestige 16 Studio / Evo is the laptop’s 24-hour battery life from its 99Whr cell. This is particularly impressive considering the strain the 40 Series GPUs will put on the battery life. But, we’ll have to put this to the test when we get the chance to review this laptop.

The MacBook Pro 16 packs a similar-sized 100Whr battery, with Apple claiming the laptop can last up to 22 hours with movie playback from Apple TV or 15 hours browsing the web. 

We found the battery life on the 14-inch version of the laptop to be very impressive comfortably lasting a full workday without falling below 30-40%, so we’d expect the 16-inch model to perform just as well if not better. 

Both laptops support 140W charging 

Both the MSI Prestige 16 Studio / Evo and the MacBook Pro 16 support 140W charging, allowing you to get back to 100% quicker. 

The 14-inch MacBook Pro is limited to 67W or 96W charging, depending on which M2 configuration you opt for.

