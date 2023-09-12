iPhone 15 Plus vs iPhone 14 Plus: Apple’s larger phones compared

Apple has announced its newest range of iPhones. The larger standard model returns in the form of the iPhone 15 Plus, but how does it stack up versus its iPhone 14 Plus predecessor?

With the iPhone 14 range, Apple decided to opt for a larger device rather than the iPhone 13 Mini of the previous generation. We’re now in the second generation of that switch up with the iPhone 15, and it adds a bunch of new features on top of what the 14 Plus already offered.

But, it will cost you £100/$100 more, with the newer model coming in at £899/$899 and the older version dropping to £799/$799. Either way, here’s how they compare.

Notch vs Dynamic Island

If you hated the notch that’s been around standard iPhone models since the introduction of the iPhone X then you’re in luck. The iPhone 15 Plus no longer dons the unsightly droop, now coming with the Dynamic Island that debuted on the iPhone 14 Pro last year.

So, if you’re considering the iPhone 14 Plus, you’ll have to put up with the older design. Admittedly, the Dynamic Island hasn’t taken the world by storm but it’s a better touch of design than Apple’s prior solution.

A new batch of colours

The new iPhone 15 Plus has bought out a full new range of colours. At first glance, you may think some are the same but even the colours with the same name offer a different shade.

The newest hues are slightly lighter and more pastel in nature than the iPhone 14 range. The iPhone 15 Plus offers Pink, Yellow, Green, Blue and Black. The iPhone 14 Plus comes with Blue, Purple, Yellow, Midnight, Starlight and Product (RED).

USB-C vs Lightning

It has finally happened, the iPhone now uses USB-C. That’s if you buy one of the new 15-series models. The new iPhone 15 Plus sports the universal port, likely matching it up with many other gadgets in your life, and using the USB 3 standard. Apple has also launched a new version of the AirPods Pro 2 with a USB-C to boot, and you can charge the case from your new iPhone should you so choose.

Obviously, you’ll still be getting the, now, old Lightning port if you opt for the iPhone 14 Plus.

Boosted performance

The iPhone 15 Plus may not get the latest and greatest Apple chip, that being the A17 Pro that’s reserved for the iPhone 15 Pro model, but it does come with the A16 Bionic.

The A16 Bionic was the chip of choice for the iPhone 14 Pro models, and a big step up from the A14 that is featured on the iPhone 14 Plus. We’ll have to reserve full judgement until we test the new 15 Plus but it should offer a solid bump.

48MP vs 12MP

More megapixels is always better, right? Ok, that’s obviously not the case but we are expecting the iPhone 15 Plus camera and its 48-megapixel main snapper to outshine the iPhone 14 Plus and its 12-megapixel equivalent.

The new 48-megapixel camera will use a technique called pixel-binning to provide you with 12-megapixel photos, but with the benefits of all that extra detail that a higher-megapixel image can bring. But, it also enables those higher 24-megapixel and 48-megapixel super-high-resolution images should you so choose, as well as enhanced 2x optical zoom.