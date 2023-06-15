Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Instax Square SQ40 vs Instax Square SQ1: What’s new?

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Fujifilm recently unveiled its latest square format instant camera, the Instax Square SQ40, but how does it compare to the existing Instax Square SQ1

We’ve taken the time to break down all the major differences between these two instant cameras so you can decide which one is right for you. 

The Instax Square SQ40 has a more classic design 

The main differences between the Instax Square SQ40 and the Square SQ1 lay in the design. 

Compared to the colourful SQ1, the Square SQ40 has a more sophisticated black and silver look with a textured faux leather finish and a less protruding grip. The camera is clearly designed to appeal to a wider audience, including those who prefer more neutral styles and fans of the vintage look Instax previously introduced with the black faux leather Mini 40. 

Instax Square SQ40
Instax Square SQ40

The Instax Square SQ1 is available in a wider range of colours 

If you’re looking for something more colourful and in line with the Instax Mini’s signature kitsch style but in the square format, then the Square SQ1 is the camera for you. 

The SQ1 comes in three colours, including Terracotta Orange, Glacier Blue and Chalk White and the finish is smooth plastic with a deeper, textured grip. The design is brighter and more eye-catching than the SQ40, but that vibrant style isn’t for everyone. 

The Instax Square SQ1 is more lightweight 

The SQ1 is also a bit more lightweight than the SQ40 at 390g to the SQ40’s 453g. The dimensions are different too, with the SQ1 measuring a bit wider and the SQ40 being taller and chunkier. 

That being said, we found the SQ40 to be perfectly light to carry around during the launch event so your decision will likely come down to looks over handling in this respect. 

Fujifilm SQ1
Instax Square SQ1

Both cameras share the same features 

When it comes to specs and features, the SQ1 and SQ40 are practically identical. 

Both cameras are analogue instant cameras, meaning you can’t connect to an app to print and edit images from your phone as you can with a hybrid instant camera. 

Both models are also equipped with the same lens focus range and shutter speed and features include auto-exposure, flash and a selfie mode with each camera sporting a tiny built-in mirror for this purpose. 

The Instax Square SQ1 is cheaper 

Finally, it’s worth pointing out that the Square SQ1 is slightly cheaper than the Square SQ40 at £119.99. The SQ40 is priced at £134.99, making it £15 more expensive than the 2020 camera.

Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer
Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London.

