Instax Square SQ40 vs Instax Mini 40: What’s the difference?

Fujifilm has officially announced the latest addition to its Square line with the Instax Square SQ40. This camera takes inspiration from the existing Mini 40, taking the instant camera’s classic style and combining it with the Square film format.

Keep reading to discover how these two instant cameras compare.

The two cameras share the same classic design

Both the Instax Square SQ40 and the Instax Mini 40 sport a retro black and silver design with a stylish faux leather finish.

Both cameras present instant photographers with a more neutral and classic-looking alternative to the colourful Instax Mini 12 and Instax Square SQ1 and the hybrid Instax Mini Evo.

Instax Square SQ40

The Instax Square SQ40 uses Square format film

Perhaps the most apparent difference between these two cameras is the film they use. As you can probably guess from the name, the Square SQ40 takes the Instax Square format film, while the Mini 40 makes use of the company’s Mini format film.

The difference here lies in the size of the instant prints you’ll receive after snapping a photo. Images printed on Instax Square film measure 62 x 62mm with the film itself measuring 86 x 72mm when you factor in the borders. Meanwhile, images printed on Mini film measure 62 x 46mm and the film measures 86 x 54mm.

The Instax Mini 40 is more compact

Along with using smaller film, the Instax Mini 40 is also more compact and lightweight than the Square SQ40.

The camera measures 121 x 104 x 65mm and weighs just 330g, while the Square SQ40 is a little larger and heavier (though also slimmer) at 134.2 x 120.2 x 60.5mm and 453g.

Instax Mini 40

Both include the same specs and features

Despite their physical differences, the Instax Mini 40 and the Square SQ40 share virtually the same specs.

Both instant cameras benefit from auto-exposure, flash and a selfie mode. They also share the same lens focus range, though the Square SQ40 has a slightly faster shutter speed at 1/2 to 1/400 second compared to the Mini 40’s 1/2 to 1/250 second shutter speed.

The Instax Mini 40 is cheaper

The Instax Mini 40 is the cheaper of the two instant camera models at £99.99 to the Square SQ40’s £134.99 price. That’s a £35 difference between the models, meaning you’ll save a decent chunk by opting for the Mini camera if you are still stuck between the two.