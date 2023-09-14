Huawei Watch GT 4 vs Huawei Watch 4 Pro: What’s the difference?

Huawei recently announced the Huawei Watch GT 4, a stylish smartwatch with a new design packed with advanced health and fitness features.

Here’s how the wearable compares to another Huawei smartwatch that launched earlier this year, the Huawei Watch 4 Pro.

The Huawei Watch GT 4 has a new fashion-forward design

The Huawei Watch GT 4 comes in two designs that aim to give the wearable a more stylish look than its predecessors. The watch also appears more unique than the Huawei Watch 4 Pro.

The Watch GT 4 comes in a 46mm octagonal design and a 41mm pendant design inspired by statement jewellery. The watches can be paired with a variety of straps, including steel, leather, rubber, piano key and Milanese bracelet options, depending on the look you’re going for.

The Watch 4 Pro, on the other hand, has a more typical circular design. The watch is bigger at 48mm and weighs a hefty 65g not including the strap. Strap options include blue composite, titanium and dark brown leather, with all three giving the watch a sophisticated look.

Huawei Watch GT 4

The Huawei Watch 4 Pro supports eSIM calling

The Huawei Watch 4 Pro supports eSIM calling, meaning you can make calls and send and receive SMS messages from the watch without having your phone on hand.

The Huawei Watch GT 4 includes new health and fitness features

The Huawei Watch GT 4 is packed with health and fitness updates, including Menstrual Cycle Management 3.0, Sleep Breathing Awareness and improved heart monitoring with the help of TruSeen 5.5+.

There’s also TruSleep 3.0 to offer better awareness of sleep cycles compared to previous Watch GT watches and improved Activity Rings, upgraded GNSS tracking and the all-new Stay Fit caloric management app, again thanks to TruSeen 5.5+.

The Huawei Watch 4 Pro also features a huge number of health and fitness tracking features, including more than 100 sports modes, ECG and SpO2 sensors and GPS tracking, making both watches great choices for tracking your health and fitness journey.

Huawei Watch 4 Pro, Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The Huawei Watch 4 Pro supports free diving up to 30m

If you’re looking to plunge into deep waters with your smartwatch, the Huawei Watch 4 Pro can handle it with a 5 ATM water-resistant design that supports free diving at depths of up to 30m.

The Huawei Watch GT 4 costs half the price

The Watch GT 4 is definitely the most budget-friendly of the two Huawei wearables, with prices starting at £229 for the 41mm case and £249 for the 46mm version.

Prices for the 48mm Watch 4 Pro, meanwhile, start at £499. This means you can expect to save up to £250-£270 by opting for the cheaper Watch GT 4 over Huawei’s Pro wearable.