Honor Magic 5 Pro vs OnePlus 11: Key differences you need to know

The Magic 5 Pro has finally been announced, with a release date sometime in the second quarter of 2023 and no pricing details available as of yet.

With all this new information coming out about the handset – with its triple-camera setup and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor – we wanted to take a closer look and see how the Magic 5 Pro stacks up against some other Android handsets on the market, like the OnePlus 11.

Keep reading for four key differences between the Magic 5 Pro and OnePlus 11 so you can decide which handset is worth investing in.

OnePlus 11 features an AMOLED display

The OnePlus 11 comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a 3216×1440 resolution. The adaptive refresh rate means that the device can drop to a lower refresh rate to conserve battery while still being able to reach a high enough refresh rate to allow for seamless scrolling.

We really liked the screen on the OnePlus 11, with the addition of Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10+ allowing for impressive dynamic range in supported titles when watching media on apps like Netflix.

Magic 5 Pro – Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The Magic 5 Pro instead features a 6.81-inch LTPO display with a resolution of 1312×2848 as well as an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. Honor claims that it has a peak HDR brightness of 1800 nits as well as advanced features like 2160Hz PMW dimming that Honor says should make the flicker less obvious and, as such, cause less eye strain when used in the evening.

On paper, the OnePlus 11 display is more impressive, with a higher resolution and larger screen overall. However, the Magic 5 Pro still felt great to use and should provide a clean and crisp experience thanks to the adaptive refresh rate, making them both alluring options.

Magic 5 Pro features three 50MP camera sensors

Honor decided to use three 50-megapixel sensors on the Magic 5 Pro, meaning that the wide camera, ultra-wide camera and periscope camera are all capable of producing 50MP shots. The main lens is the most interesting, boasting an f/1.6 aperture that should provide decent low-light performance and a 1/1.12in sensor that is pretty large for a smartphone.

Honor claims that the main sensor is 35% larger than the Galaxy S23 Ultra and iPhone 14 Pro Max, resulting in 13% and 24% better light intake respectively. While we don’t know how much larger it is when compared to the OnePlus 11, it suggests that the Magic 5 Pro will be able to produce larger-than-life images that have plenty of light.

Magic Pro 5 – Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The OnePlus 11 also features an impressive camera array, including a 48-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, 32MP portrait tele sensor, 50MP main sensor as well as a 13-channel Accu-spectrum Light-color Identifier.

We felt that the OnePlus 11 main camera was impressively capable in low-light conditions, with a lot more detail being picked up in photos than we could see with the naked eye. It also produced colours very well, with a notable HDR performance in the main camera that was able to capture the foreground of images despite bright backlighting.

More storage on the Magic 5 Pro

The Magic 5 Pro comes in one configuration, which features 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB storage. The inclusion of LPDDR5X is ideal, as it means that the Magic 5 Pro will benefit from higher data transfer speeds of up to 8533Mbps, which is 33% faster than devices that run on LPDDR5 memory.

The OnePlus 11 also utilises LPDDR5X memory, with the available configurations having 8GB/128GB and 16GB/256GB RAM and storage. While both handsets will benefit from the latest memory standard, the Magic 5 Pro comes with double the storage of the OnePlus 11.

OnePlus 11 – Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

This may be better suited for users that like to store a lot of files on their devices, as the Magic 5 Pro will be able to hold onto more pictures or downloaded movies than the OnePlus 11 without needing the data to be transferred to a cloud service or hard drive as often.

OnePlus 11 boasts Bluetooth 5.3

Both handsets come with support for Wi-Fi 7 as well as Bluetooth, but the OnePlus 11 does have the advantage, as it takes advantage of Bluetooth 5.3, while the Magic 5 Pro supports Bluetooth 5.2.

OnePlus 11 – Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Bluetooth 5.3 is the latest connectivity standard and allows peripheral Bluetooth devices to perform channel classification when packets of data are transmitted across different frequencies. This was previously unavailable and means that the new method should make packet collisions less likely, therefore improving throughput.

It also features greater energy efficiency, which should result in longer-lasting battery life when connecting to devices via Bluetooth, as well as a more stable wireless connection over long ranges.