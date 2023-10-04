Google Pixel 8 vs Pixel 7: What’s new?

Google has just announced its latest array of smartphones, including the Pixel 8 and the new Pixel 8 Pro.

Here’s how the Pixel 8 compares to Google’s 2022 base model, the Pixel 7. We’ve highlighted key differences when it comes to the display, camera, software and chipset.

The Pixel 8 has a smoother display

The Pixel 8 has a slightly smaller screen than its predecessor at 6.2 inches to the Pixel 7’s 6.3 inches.

However, the Pixel 8 also has a smoother display with its 120Hz refresh rate. The Pixel 7 has a 90Hz refresh rate so you can expect display improvements when it comes to both gaming and everyday scrolling this time around.

The Pixel 8 adds autofocus to the wide-angle lens

The Pixel 8 has a very similar camera array to the Pixel 8 with its 50-megapixel wide angle lens, 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens and 4K video support.

One change this time around is the addition of autofocus support on the ultra-wide sensor, making it easier to get sharp results when using the secondary shooter.

Pixel 8

The Pixel 8 supports Best Take

As always, the Pixel 8 is packed with great photography software, too. Like the Pixel 7, the Pixel 8 supports Photo Unblur, Magic Eraser, Real Tone and Super Res Zoom up to 8x, among other popular camera features.

A couple of new features available on the Pixel 8 include Macro Focus and Best Take, which automatically composites the best bits from multiple photos to ensure everyone in the image is looking their best.

The Pixel 8 has a new processor

Finally, there’s the processor. The Pixel 8 marks the launch of the Tensor G3, Google’s latest mobile chipset.

This is the same processor found in the Pixel 8 Pro and Google’s most powerful chip yet, meaning you can expect flagship performance and improvements over last year’s Tensor G2. The Tensor G3 also powers improved features, including advanced image processing, clearer phone calls and the Audio Magic Eraser for removing distracting sounds from videos.

Like the Pixel 7’s Tensor G2, the Pixel 8’s Tensor G3 is paired with the Titan M2 security coprocessor to provide multiple layers of protection.

Pixel 7

The Pixel 7 is cheaper

As you’d probably expect, last year’s Pixel 7 is cheaper than the Pixel 8. However, a major price hike for the Google phone means that this gap is larger than you might anticipate.

The Pixel 7 launched in 2022 at a price of $599/£599, whereas prices for the Pixel 8 start at $699. This means you’ll pay $100 more for the new Pixel before even factoring in any potential discounts coming to the older model.