Google Pixel 8 vs Google Pixel 8 Pro: What’s the difference?

Google has finally announced its latest Pixel phones, packing new features such as the faster G3 Tensor processor, 120Hz display and enhanced autofocus for the camera.

But with Google launching both the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro simultaneously, many will likely be wondering which represents the best value.

We’ve highlighted the key differences between the Google Pixel 8 and the Google Pixel 8 Pro below, so keep reading on for the full breakdown.

Google Pixel 8 Pro has a better ultrawide camera

The Google Pixel phone range has become synonymous for its excellent camera quality, so we expect the same for the latest crop. That said, it looks like Google has saved the best camera specs for the Pro, fitting a 48MP ultrawide camera onto the rear.

For comparison, the standard Pixel 8 has a 12MP rear camera instead. The megapixel count is not always a fair reflection on the quality of the camera alone, as the likes of software and AI can have a big impact. But when comparing two phones made by the same company, it’s fair to assume that the Google Pixel 8 Pro will be more capable of capturing highly detailed images with a wide field of view.

Both phones also feature a main 50MP sensor too, so there may not be a huge difference for standard snaps. Although the Google Pixel 8 Pro has a third camera, which we’ll speak more about in the next section…

Pixel 8 Pro has a 30x Super Res Zoom

The Google Pixel 8 Pro features a 48MP telephoto lens, allowing for a 5x optical zoom. The Google Pixel 8 lacks a telephoto camera, only seeing a dual-camera setup instead. This means it’s not capable of an optical zoom.

Google also makes use of its Super Res Zoom feature for both phones, which uses AI to capture clear images of faraway subjects. The Google Pixel 8 Pro has a Super Res Zoom of up to 30x, while the Google Pixel 8 is limited to an 8x AI-assisted zoom.

This indicates that the Google Pixel 8 Pro is comfortably the better phone when it comes to snapping photos of faraway objects, whether you’re using the optical zoom or the AI-assisted one.

Google Pixel 8

Pixel 8 Pro has a thermometer

One of the most peculiar new features of the Google Pixel 8 Pro is the inclusion of a thermometer. With an infrared sensor built into the phone, users are able to place the Pixel 8 Pro close to their forehead or temple in order to record their temperature.

This isn’t exactly a feature on the top of most people’s wishlist, but it makes a lot of sense to have the ability to use your phone as a thermometer, especially in a post-COVID world.

Google is reserving the thermometer as an exclusive feature for the Pro model right now, so it’s not available on the standard Google Pixel 8. I’m sure this won’t be a deciding factor for most, but it’s still a nice bonus to have.

Pixel 8 has a smaller screen

Those who like small phones may be tempted to opt for the Pixel 8 instead of the Pro model. The Google Pixel 8 has a 6.2-inch panel, making it noticeably smaller than the 6.7-inch display of the Google Pixel 8 Pro.

This will make it easier to hold and type on the Google Pixel 8, although those who like to watch video on their phone may be more tempted by the larger Google Pixel 8 Pro instead.

Google has been generous enough to upgrade both phones to a 120Hz refresh rate, but only the Pixel 8 Pro is capable of switching between 1Hz and 120Hz in order to help save battery life. The standard Pixel 8 can only drop as low as 60Hz.

Pixel 8 is more affordable

Google has confirmed that Pixel 8 will cost $699, making it more expensive than the $599 Pixel 7 when it first appeared in stores.

With Google stuffing the Pixel 8 Pro with extra features, there’s no surprise that it has a more expensive price at $999. That makes it a whopping $300 more expensive than the standard Pixel 8.

Whether the Pixel 8 Pro justifies that extra $300 is debatable, but the addition of a telephoto camera, larger screen and temperature sensor will likely make a difference.