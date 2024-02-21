Fujifilm X100VI vs Panasonic Lumix LX100 II: The two compacts compared

Fujifilm announced its newest compact digital camera, the Fujifilm X100VI, at its February X Summit event, but how does the 2024 model compare to Panasonic’s Lumix LX100 II compact camera?

It’s been five years since Panasonic impressed us with the Lumix LX100 II. The X100VI has the advantage of being packed with some of the latest camera tech, but does that leave the Lumix LX100 II in the dust?

We’ve put the two cameras head-to-head to find out.

The Fujifilm X100VI packs a higher-resolution sensor

One of the best features on the Panasonic Lumix LX100 II is its large Four Thirds sensor. This is bigger than the APS-C sensor in the Fujifilm X100VI, which should give the LX100 II the upper hand when it comes to factors like low-light performance.

That said, the X100VI’s latest 40.2-megapixel X-Trans CMOS 5 HR sensor packs more than twice the number of pixels found in the Lumix LX100 II’s 17-megapixel MOS sensor, allowing you to snap higher-resolution images.

Fujifilm X100VI

The Panasonic Lumix LX100 II includes a more versatile lens

Both the Fujifilm X100VI and the Panasonic Lumix LX100 II are paired with fixed lenses, but the Lumix LX100 II has the upper hand when it comes to zoom.

The X100VI comes with a 23mm f/2.0 lens that works well for a range of uses, including street photography and portraits.

The Lumix LX100 II, on the other hand, packs a 24-75mm f/1.7-28 lens. Not only does this lens allow you to get closer to your subject using the built-in zoom, but it also has a lower aperture meaning you should be able to get better bokeh from the Panasonic camera.

The Fujifilm X100VI features a hybrid viewfinder

Both compact cameras include electronic viewfinders, but the Fujifilm X100VI takes this a step further with its hybrid viewfinder. This means you can move between an optical viewfinder and an EVF at whim, giving you the benefits of both viewfinder types.

The hybrid viewfinder also enables the Electronic Range Finder feature which allows you to view a magnified view of your subject in a small EVF while peering through the OVF.

Panasonic Lumix LX100 II

The Panasonic Lumix LX100 II supports focus stacking

One feature available on the Panasonic Lumix LX100 II that remains absent from the Fujifilm X100VI is focus stacking.

Focus stacking makes it possible to get a very deep depth of field by stacking multiple images with different focus points together. This could make the LX100 II a stronger candidate for subjects that require a deeper depth of field, such as landscape photography, where you want objects in both the foreground and the background to be in focus.

The Fujifilm X100VI has a tilting monitor

One of the biggest letdowns with the Panasonic Lumix LX100 II was its lack of a tilting screen. The feature felt particularly absent considering that, like the X100VI, the LX100 II is oriented toward street photography.

The Fujifilm X100VI features a 3-inch 2-way tilting LCD touchscreen monitor, making it easy to shoot from high and low angles alike.