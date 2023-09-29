Fitbit Charge 6 vs Charge 5: Big new features you need to know about

The Fitbit Charge 6 has finally been announced and it comes with a surprising wealth of benefits from Google.

Fitbit is known for its vast collection of wearables that give users a better insight into their overall health. Fitbit has finally updated its Charge collection with the announcement of the Fitbit Charge 6, which is currently available to pre-order from the Fitbit website, with shipping commencing early November.

But with yet another fitness accessory entering the market, we want to take a closer look at how the latest Fitbit Charge compares to its predecessor, the Fitbit Charge 5. We gave this wearable a glowing 4-star review with a coveted Trusted Reviews Recommended badge, so its successor has a lot to live up to.

The Fitbit Charge 6 actually comes with a lower starting price than the Charge 5 did, starting at $169/£159 as opposed $179.95/£169.99. However, the Charge 5 is now available for a little less – around £129.99.

With all that said, keep scrolling to find out everything you need to know about the Fitbit Charge 5 and Fitbit Charge 6 so you can decide if you really need to upgrade your smartwatch.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

A wealth of Google features on the Fitbit Charge 6

One of the biggest upgrades to the Fitbit Charge 6 is that it’s heavily integrated with Google. Users can access turn-by-turn directions with Google Maps, pay for products using Google Wallet and even listen to their favourite tunes using YouTube Music.

The Charge 5 does come with GPS support, but there is no way to access the Google Maps app while out on the go. In the same vein, users have access to Fitbit Pay – the company’s own contactless payment technology – but no way to use their Google Wallet account. Essentially, the Charge 5 does come with equivalent features to its successor, it just misses out on Google’s own software.

Link the Charge 6 to fitness equipment

The Fitbit Charge 6 can be linked up to compatible fitness equipment, such as treadmills, rowers, exercise bikes and ellipticals. This allows you to see your heart rate in real time, giving a better insight into how your body reacts while working out.

The Charge 5 cannot be hooked up to compatible fitness machines. You can still check in on your heart rate and track how much exercise you have done throughout the day, but it won’t offer the same comprehensive analytics as its successor.

Image Credit (Fitbit)

Similar health features on both watches

Both the Fitbit Charge 5 and Charge 6 come with a plethora of fitness and health features. Heart rate and SpO2 tracking are present, with the latter informing you how well your blood oxygen is distributed throughout your body, which can be an indicator of wellness.

Both can notify you of irregular heart rhythms and if your resting heart rate is too high or too low. Menstrual health tracking is also present in both models, which gives users a better insight into their ovulation cycles.

Overall, both smartwatches come with a lot of health features that can offer more information on your overall well-being. It is worth noting that these features should not replace medical advice or prescribed medical equipment, but they can be used in conjunction with one another.