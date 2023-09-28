Fitbit Charge 6 is a Pixel Watch in a fitness tracker

Google-owned Fitbit has announced the latest version of its Charge series of fitness trackers, and this time the Google is really shining through.

The newest health tracker is available for pre-order from today and benefits from apps like YouTube Music, Google Maps and the Google Wallet

The Fitbit Charge 6 includes what the company calls the most accurate heart rate data users will have ever benefitted from on a Fitbit tracker, and it’s all thanks to a Pixel Watch machine learning algorithm.

“Heart rate tracking during vigorous activities — like HIIT workouts, spinning and rowing — is up to 60% more accurate than before, giving you added confidence in your health stats,” Google says in a blog post.

That improved accuracy means more precise information on calories burned and activte zone minutes, which in turn can lead to a more accurate sleep and readiness scores.

The tracker is now more easily able to connect to exercis apps and machines from the likes of NordicTrack, Peloton, Concept2 and Tonal for real time data without checking the wrist. There are also 20 additional workout modes compared to the Fitbit Charge 5 and 40 in total. The likes of HIIT, strength training, and snowboarding are now options, while built-in GPS will enable you to leave your phone at home.

The YouTube Music controls make it easy to access over 100 million songs, while Maps and Wallet offer turn by turn directions and the ability to easily pay for your post-run smoothie respectively.

The Fitbit Charge 6 is available to pre-order today for $159.95/£139.95 and ships later this autumn. It’s available in three colour configurations: Coral / Champagne Gold Aluminium, Porcelain / Silver Aluminium, and

Obsidian / Black Aluminium.