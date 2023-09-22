Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2nd Gen) vs Fire TV Stick 4K (2nd Gen): What’s the difference?

Amazon unveiled two new streaming sticks at its hardware event this week – The Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2nd Gen) and the Fire TV Stick 4K (2nd Gen).

With one 4K streaming stick cheaper than the other, you might be wondering what the big differences are. Keep reading to discover how these two Amazon devices compare…

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2nd Gen) is more powerful

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2nd Gen) is Amazon’s most powerful streaming stick yet with a faster processor for quicker navigation and loading of apps.

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2nd Gen) has twice the storage

Amazon has also squeezed more storage into the Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2nd Gen) compared to the cheaper Fire TV Stick 4K (2nd Gen).

The Max comes with 16GB of storage – the most found in any Fire TV Stick and double the 8GB found in the standard Fire TV Stick 4K. This means you can download more apps, games and movies on the Fire TV Stick 4K Max.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2nd Gen)

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2nd Gen) comes with an enhanced Alexa remote

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2nd Gen) comes with the Alexa Voice Remote Enhanced, which includes channel buttons for live TV, as well as Settings and Recents button not found on the regular Alexa Voice Remote.

Both remotes include dedicated shortcuts for select streaming apps and voice assistant support from Amazon’s Alexa smart assistant, so you don’t need to worry about missing out on smart home capabilities.

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2nd Gen) transforms your TV into a piece of art

Okay, we might be overstating it with that heading, but the Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2nd Gen) is the first streaming stick to support Amazon’s Fire TV Ambient Experience.

This feature allows you to display more than 2000 pieces of “museum-quality” art and photography on your TV, turning it into a decorative feature when not in use instead of just a black rectangle on your wall. If you’re looking for something more practical, you can also add customisable widgets to your TV, including calendar, to-do note and weather widgets.

Fire TV Stick 4K (2nd Gen)

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2nd Gen) supports Wi-Fi 6E

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2nd Gen) supports Wi-Fi 6E, a Wi-Fi standard more advanced than the Wi-Fi 6 used by the Fire TV Stick 4K (2nd Gen).

The addition of Wi-Fi 6E should again allow for faster speeds and lower latency when using the Max.

The Fire TV Stick 4K (2nd Gen) is cheaper

The Fire TV Stick 4K (2nd Gen) is slightly cheaper than the Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2nd Gen) at $49.99/£59.99 to the Max’s $59.99/£69.99.

That’s a $10/£10 difference between the two streaming sticks.