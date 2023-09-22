Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2nd Gen) vs Fire TV Stick 4K (2nd Gen): What’s the difference?

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Amazon unveiled two new streaming sticks at its hardware event this week – The Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2nd Gen) and the Fire TV Stick 4K (2nd Gen).

With one 4K streaming stick cheaper than the other, you might be wondering what the big differences are. Keep reading to discover how these two Amazon devices compare…

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2nd Gen) is more powerful 

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2nd Gen) is Amazon’s most powerful streaming stick yet with a faster processor for quicker navigation and loading of apps. 

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2nd Gen) has twice the storage 

Amazon has also squeezed more storage into the Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2nd Gen) compared to the cheaper Fire TV Stick 4K (2nd Gen). 

The Max comes with 16GB of storage – the most found in any Fire TV Stick and double the 8GB found in the standard Fire TV Stick 4K. This means you can download more apps, games and movies on the Fire TV Stick 4K Max.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max
Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2nd Gen)

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2nd Gen) comes with an enhanced Alexa remote 

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2nd Gen) comes with the Alexa Voice Remote Enhanced, which includes channel buttons for live TV, as well as Settings and Recents button not found on the regular Alexa Voice Remote. 

Both remotes include dedicated shortcuts for select streaming apps and voice assistant support from Amazon’s Alexa smart assistant, so you don’t need to worry about missing out on smart home capabilities.

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2nd Gen) transforms your TV into a piece of art 

Okay, we might be overstating it with that heading, but the Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2nd Gen) is the first streaming stick to support Amazon’s Fire TV Ambient Experience. 

This feature allows you to display more than 2000 pieces of “museum-quality” art and photography on your TV, turning it into a decorative feature when not in use instead of just a black rectangle on your wall. If you’re looking for something more practical, you can also add customisable widgets to your TV, including calendar, to-do note and weather widgets.

Fire TV Stick 4K (2nd Gen)
Fire TV Stick 4K (2nd Gen)

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2nd Gen) supports Wi-Fi 6E 

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2nd Gen) supports Wi-Fi 6E, a Wi-Fi standard more advanced than the Wi-Fi 6 used by the Fire TV Stick 4K (2nd Gen). 

The addition of Wi-Fi 6E should again allow for faster speeds and lower latency when using the Max. 

The Fire TV Stick 4K (2nd Gen) is cheaper 

The Fire TV Stick 4K (2nd Gen) is slightly cheaper than the Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2nd Gen) at $49.99/£59.99 to the Max’s $59.99/£69.99. 

That’s a $10/£10 difference between the two streaming sticks.

You might like…

Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023) vs Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021): What’s new?

Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023) vs Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021): What’s new?

Hannah Davies 1 day ago
Bose QuietComfort Ultra vs Bose NC700: Which should you buy?

Bose QuietComfort Ultra vs Bose NC700: Which should you buy?

Hannah Davies 3 days ago
Bose QuietComfort Ultra vs QuietComfort: What’s the difference?

Bose QuietComfort Ultra vs QuietComfort: What’s the difference?

Hannah Davies 4 days ago
Fujifilm GFX100 II vs Fujifilm GFX100: What’s new?

Fujifilm GFX100 II vs Fujifilm GFX100: What’s new?

Hannah Davies 1 week ago
Huawei Watch GT 4 vs Huawei Watch 4 Pro: What’s the difference?

Huawei Watch GT 4 vs Huawei Watch 4 Pro: What’s the difference?

Hannah Davies 1 week ago
iPhone 15 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Which should you buy?

iPhone 15 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Which should you buy?

Hannah Davies 1 week ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer
Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.