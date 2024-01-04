Dell XPS 14 vs MacBook Air M2: Is XPS back?

The new Dell XPS range is here, with new 13, 14 and 16-inch models coming in 2024. The XPS 14 and its stablemates adopt the design of the XPS 13 Plus with this reimagined set of devices. But, how does the 14-inch stack up against its key MacBook Air M2 rival?

A couple of years ago, Dell decided to split the excellent XPS 13 into two new devices. It created the Dell XPS 13 Plus, a futuristic and high-end take on the formula, as well as a new look XPS 13 at a lower price. Unfortunately for Dell, for different reasons, neither was quite as good as the XPS 13 that had gone before.

Now, Dell has decided to expand the “Plus” design and you’ll now find those futuristic looks across Dell XPS 13, XPS 14 and XPS 16 devices. The Dell XPS 14 looks to be the most interesting, offering a display size that’s great for multitasking and portability while also providing the option for an onboard Nvidia GPU alongside new Intel chips. As such, it makes for an interesting rival to the excellent MacBook Air M2. Let’s compare.

The Dell XPS 14 is much more expensive

Unfortunately, we don’t have UK and EU pricing for the new Dell XPS range quite yet but we know the XPS 14 will start at $1,699.99. That’s a lot higher than the 13-inch MacBook Air, at just $1,099, and even the 15-inch, at $1,299.

There is an argument to be made that the Dell XPS 14 with an Nvidia GPU equipped is more akin to a MacBook Pro, but we’re comparing starting prices here, and that model of XPS 14 won’t offer the dedicated GPU. As such, that’s a huge difference, giving the XPS range a lot to live up to. It’s also notable that the basic XPS 14 will feature a simple Full HD IPS display, rather than the pricier OLED option, meaning you’ll have to stump up even more for a swankier screen.

XPS 14 should offer more powerful capabilities, with a caveat or two

It may cost you a pretty penny but if you spec the new XPS 14 out with the highest Intel Core Ultra 7 chip on offer as well as the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050, you should be able to get more raw horsepower from the Dell. Along with offering up the creative capabilities many look for when purchasing a MacBook, the Dell should allow a pleasing level of mid-tier gaming, which you still won’t find on an Apple laptop.

However, the MacBook Air M2 should remain the king in terms of efficiency. Apple can ditch the fan on its Air models, while the new XPS range does no such thing. It also offers up a ton of battery life. Our experience with Intel’s new Core Ultra chips thus far shows an improvement in battery life but we still wouldn’t expect the XPS 14 to dethrone the MacBook.

Standard Apple design vs Dell futuristic flare

The Dell XPS 13 Plus was around for a couple of years but its looks, now available across the XPS range, still offer something different to anything on the market. When you open up the XPS 14, it’s an absolute sight to behold. The design is a huge selling point and could sway you either way if you are mulling a purchase of either of these laptops.

But, while the Dell design may stand out, there is absolutely nothing wrong with the look of the MacBook Air. The release of the M2 range saw the popular student laptop ditch its famous wedge shape for a design more akin to a slimmed-down MacBook Pro. The MacBook range also has the edge of the new Dell XPS 14 when it comes to slimness and weight, so Apple wins on portability too.