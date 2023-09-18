Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra vs QuietComfort: What’s the difference?

Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Bose recently unveiled the latest updates to its QuietComfort (or QC) line, including the QuietComfort headphones and the QuietComfort Ultra headphones and earbuds. 

Bose’s QuietComfort line has gained a reputation over the years for its excellent noise cancelling, with the QuietComfort Earbuds II making several of our best lists, including the best headphones, best wireless headphones and best noise-cancelling headphones

While Bose did launch a pair of QuietComfort Ultra earbuds, this guide will focus on comparing the two pairs of over-ear headphones in the new range: the QuietComfort Ultra headphones and the QuietComfort headphones. 

Keep reading to learn more about how they compare. 

The QuietComfort Ultra have a more seamless design 

Both the QuietComfort Ultra and the QuietComfort have simple designs reminiscent of the QuietComfort 45 headphones with oval-shaped earcups emblazoned with the Bose logo. 

Where the QuietComfort look almost identical to the QuietComfort 45, the QuietComfort Ultra have a more modern-looking design with fewer seams and part splits for a more elegant and refined appearance. The padding extends further across the headband with no separation and the headphones feature a mix of physical and touch controls. 

Bose QuietComfort Ultra
Bose QuietComfort Ultra

The QuietComfort are available in green 

Both headphones come in Black and White Smoke colourways but the QuietComfort is also available in a third Cypress Green shade. 

The QuietComfort Ultra support Bose Immersive Audio

One of the biggest upgrades found on the QuietComfort Ultra headphones and earbuds is the addition of Bose’s new Immersive Audio feature. 

Bose Immersive Audio is the company’s own spatial audio tech, designed to create a wider, more spacious soundstage to make content sound more multi-dimensional. This is done virtually using an onboard IMU and the newly developed Bose digital signal processing software found in the QuietComfort Ultra headphones. Bose Immersive Audio is compatible with content regardless of the audio platform or device. 

Bose QuietComfort Headphones
Bose QuietComfort

The QuietComfort Ultra feature improved noise cancellation 

Another premium feature available on the QuietComfort Ultra is improved noise Cancellation. 

While both of the new over-ears are equipped with customisable ANC (as you would expect with the QuietComfort name), the QuietComfort Ultra benefit from a completely re-engineered system, consisting of proprietary signal processing, a robust chipset and advanced microphones for improved noise cancelling, as well as CustomTune technology to automatically adjust the audio performance to the unique shape of your ears. 

The QuietComfort are cheaper 

Finally, the QuietComfort are $80/£100 cheaper than the QuietComfort Ultra, which is definitely an important factor to consider if you’re shopping on a budget. 

The Bose QuietComfort are priced at $349/£349, while the QuietComfort Ultra will set you back $429/£449.

Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer
Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

