Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra vs iPhone 15 Pro: How do they compare?

Asus has officially announced its latest flagship phone, the Zenfone 11 Ultra. Here’s how it compares to Apple’s high-end iPhone 15 Pro.

Not only is the phone physically larger than its predecessor, but it also brings an improved camera system, more powerful processor and a bigger battery to the series.

Keep reading to discover how the Zenfone 11 Ultra compares to the iPhone 15 Pro.

The Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra has a larger display

The Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra has a 6.78-inch AMOLED display, making it significantly larger than the 6.1-inch OLED screen on the iPhone 15 Pro. If you want an iPhone with the same spacious screen, you’ll need to opt for the iPhone 15 Pro Max instead of the standard Pro.

The Zenfone 11 Ultra’s screen is also brighter and smoother than that on the iPhone, with a peak brightness of 2500 nits and a refresh rate that is capable of hiding 144Hz when gaming only.

The iPhone has a slightly lower 2000-nit peak brightness and an up to 120Hz refresh rate, matching the Zenfone’s variable refresh rate when the phone is not being used to game.

Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra

The iPhone 15 Pro is powered by the Apple A17 Pro

Another major difference between these two smartphones are their chipsets. The iPhone 15 Pro is powered by Apple’s flagship A17 Pro chip, while the Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra boasts the latest Qualcomm chip, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

Both of these chipsets are incredibly powerful, but the A17 Pro has generally taken the lead over other Snapdrgaon 8 Gen 3-powered phones in our benchmarking tests. For example, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra has 2x the RAM

Of course, RAM also affects performance and the Zenfone 11 Ultra has twice the amount of RAM found in the iPhone 15 Pro at up to 16GB to the iPhone’s 8GB.

That said, the iPhone 15 Pro offers higher storage configurations with options ranging from 128GB to 1TB. The Zenfone 11 Ultra caps out at 512GB.

iPhone 15 Pro

The Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra can capture 8K video

Both the Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra and the iPhone 15 Pro take advantage of triple cameras, with the Zenfone 11 Ultra combining a 50-megapixel main sensor with a 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 32-megapixel 3x zoom lens.

The iPhone 15 Pro’s layout, meanwhile, consists of a 48-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with the same 3x optical zoom as the Zenfone.

When it comes to video, the iPhone 15 Pro can capture up to 4K/60fps video, whereas the Zenfone 11 Ultra is capable of recording at up to 8K/24fps or 4K/60fps.

The Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra supports faster charging

Finally, there’s the battery.

The Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra has a large 5500 mAh battery with support for 65W wired charging and 15W wireless charging. The iPhone 15 Pro, on the other hand, includes a 3274 mAh battery with up to 20W wired charging or 15W charging with MagSafe or Qi2.