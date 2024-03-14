Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra vs iPhone 15 Pro: How do they compare?

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Asus has officially announced its latest flagship phone, the Zenfone 11 Ultra. Here’s how it compares to Apple’s high-end iPhone 15 Pro

Not only is the phone physically larger than its predecessor, but it also brings an improved camera system, more powerful processor and a bigger battery to the series. 

Keep reading to discover how the Zenfone 11 Ultra compares to the iPhone 15 Pro. 

The Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra has a larger display 

The Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra has a 6.78-inch AMOLED display, making it significantly larger than the 6.1-inch OLED screen on the iPhone 15 Pro. If you want an iPhone with the same spacious screen, you’ll need to opt for the iPhone 15 Pro Max instead of the standard Pro. 

The Zenfone 11 Ultra’s screen is also brighter and smoother than that on the iPhone, with a peak brightness of 2500 nits and a refresh rate that is capable of hiding 144Hz when gaming only. 

The iPhone has a slightly lower 2000-nit peak brightness and an up to 120Hz refresh rate, matching the Zenfone’s variable refresh rate when the phone is not being used to game. 

ZenFone 11 Ultra in-hand
Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra

The iPhone 15 Pro is powered by the Apple A17 Pro 

Another major difference between these two smartphones are their chipsets. The iPhone 15 Pro is powered by Apple’s flagship A17 Pro chip, while the Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra boasts the latest Qualcomm chip, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. 

Both of these chipsets are incredibly powerful, but the A17 Pro has generally taken the lead over other Snapdrgaon 8 Gen 3-powered phones in our benchmarking tests. For example, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

The Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra has 2x the RAM 

Of course, RAM also affects performance and the Zenfone 11 Ultra has twice the amount of RAM found in the iPhone 15 Pro at up to 16GB to the iPhone’s 8GB. 

That said, the iPhone 15 Pro offers higher storage configurations with options ranging from 128GB to 1TB. The Zenfone 11 Ultra caps out at 512GB. 

iPhone 15 Pro
iPhone 15 Pro

The Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra can capture 8K video 

Both the Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra and the iPhone 15 Pro take advantage of triple cameras, with the Zenfone 11 Ultra combining a 50-megapixel main sensor with a 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 32-megapixel 3x zoom lens. 

The iPhone 15 Pro’s layout, meanwhile, consists of a 48-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with the same 3x optical zoom as the Zenfone. 

When it comes to video, the iPhone 15 Pro can capture up to 4K/60fps video, whereas the Zenfone 11 Ultra is capable of recording at up to 8K/24fps or 4K/60fps. 

The Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra supports faster charging 

Finally, there’s the battery. 

The Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra has a large 5500 mAh battery with support for 65W wired charging and 15W wireless charging. The iPhone 15 Pro, on the other hand, includes a 3274 mAh battery with up to 20W wired charging or 15W charging with MagSafe or Qi2.

You might like…

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G vs Motorola Edge 40 Neo: Which should you buy?

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G vs Motorola Edge 40 Neo: Which should you buy?

Hannah Davies 3 days ago
Nothing Phone (2a) vs iPhone 15: How do they compare?

Nothing Phone (2a) vs iPhone 15: How do they compare?

Hannah Davies 1 week ago
Nothing Phone (2a) vs Nothing Phone (1): What’s changed?

Nothing Phone (2a) vs Nothing Phone (1): What’s changed?

Hannah Davies 1 week ago
MacBook Air M3 15-inch vs MacBook Air M2 15-inch: What’s new?

MacBook Air M3 15-inch vs MacBook Air M2 15-inch: What’s new?

Hannah Davies 1 week ago
Xiaomi 14 vs Samsung Galaxy S24: How do they compare?

Xiaomi 14 vs Samsung Galaxy S24: How do they compare?

Hannah Davies 2 weeks ago
Honor Magic 6 Pro vs Google Pixel 8 Pro: Which Pro is better?

Honor Magic 6 Pro vs Google Pixel 8 Pro: Which Pro is better?

Hannah Davies 2 weeks ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words