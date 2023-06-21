Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (2023) vs Zenbook S 13 OLED (2022): What’s the difference?

The Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (2023) is one of the latest laptops from Asus, sporting an impressively lightweight design to make it a dream for on-the-go working.

This isn’t the first laptop in the S 13 OLED range, with Asus also launching a model back in 2022. There are some notable differences between the two laptops, including price, so there are many factors to consider when choosing between them.

We’ve created this guide to highlight all of the key differences between the 2022 and 2023 models of the Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED laptop. And if you still can’t decide, make sure to click the prior links to read our full reviews.

2023 model is more expensive

It should come as no surprise that the latest model of the Zenbook S 13 OLED (the 2023 iteration) is the most expensive laptop of the two since it’s packing more up-to-date specs.

Asus has priced it at $1399.99/£1499.99, although you do get the Intel Core i7 chip with the base model to ensure you’re getting speedy performance.

The older 2022 edition has seen a price drop recently, and is now available for just $1299/£999.99. You will be getting older specs by opting for the 2022 laptop (more on that later) but it is still a great option if you’re on a strict budget.

AMD vs Intel

The choice of processor is one of the most curious aspects about these two laptops. The Zenbook S 13 OLED (2022) is powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 6800U chip. Instead of sticking with AMD, Asus has instead opted for the Intel Core i7-1355U processor.

Our benchmark tests suggest there’s not a huge performance difference between these two laptops, with the Ryzen laptop scoring 5823 in PCMark 10, and the Intel flavour achieved a 5580 result.

Since the Intel processor is from the latest generation, we expected it to have a noticeably better performance, but that isn’t the case. This is likely due to processor throttling, as we noticed the fans in the 2023 Zenbook to become noticeably loud.

Still, both laptops offer a great productivity performance, and so should easily be able to handle office workloads and the like.

2023 model is thinner and lighter

Asus has clearly made portability a key focus for the 2023 edition of the Zenbook S 13 OLED, as it has trimmed down the chassis to make it even lighter than the 2022 model.

The Zenbook S 13 OLED (2023) weighs just 1kg, with a height of 11.8mm – that’s one of the skinniest 13-inch productivity laptops you’re likely to find this year.

The S13 (2022) is still impressively slender and light, but it can’t quite match its younger sibling. It hits the scales at 1.10kg, and has a depth of 14.9mm. We certainly wouldn’t call it chunky, but the 2023 model has taken portability to a whole new level.

2022 edition has a larger battery

Asus has needed to make some sacrifices by achieving such a slender design with the S13 OLED (2023), and the most notable change is the smaller battery. The 2023 model has a 63WHr cell, which is a downsize compared to the 67WHr battery inside the 2022 iteration.

According to our tests, this has had a significant effect on battery life. Our battery test showed the 2023 model to have just under 12 hours of stamina on a single charge. The 2022 version performed slightly better in the same test, lasting for 13 hours and 26 minutes.

It’s important to note that both results are extremely good. There are plenty of Windows laptops that struggle to pass the 10-hour mark, so both Asus portables pass this target with flying colours. But if you want the best possible battery life, the 2022 edition just about edges it.

S13 2023 version has a new design

We accused the Zenbook S 13 OLED (2022) of looking a little bland when we reviewed it, with a simple lid design that would struggle to catch your eye.

Asus has made some big improvements in that regard for the 2023 edition by introducing a patterned design for the lid. It may seem like a minor tweak on the surface, but does a great job of giving the laptop added personality and flair.

We also noticed that Asus has made a few tweaks to the design of the hinge, and also added another colour to the keyboard to make the deck look that little bit more interesting. It’s probably one of the nicest looking productivity laptops outside the MacBook Air.