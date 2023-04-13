 large image

Asus ROG Phone 7 vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Which handset comes out on top?

Gemma Ryles
Staff Writer

With the release of the brand new Asus ROG Phone 7, it’s time to look back at what’s come before and see which comes out on top.

Asus has blown everyone away with the launch of two new handsets, the ROG Phone 7 and ROG Phone 7 Ultimate. But with the announcement of yet another handset, we have to think about how it compares to other options on the market.

We’re going to take a closer look at the Asus ROG Phone 7 and how it stacks up against the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra; keep reading to find out four key differences so you can decide which option is best for you.

The ROG Phone 7 is the cheaper option

Out of the two, the ROG Phone 7 is the more affordable choice. It will be available to pre-order from 13th April in the UK from the ASUS website, with a starting price of £999.99 with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage.

ROG Phone 7 selection
ROG Phone 7

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has been on the market for a while, with the standard 8GB RAM and 256GB storage option starting at £1249. Adding in more storage and RAM will up that price, but it proves that the ROG Phone 7 is the best alternative for those looking to save more money.

Dynamic AMOLED 2x on the Galaxy S23 Ultra

The ROG Phone 7 comes with an impressive screen, boasting a 6.78-inch 2448×1080 display with a 165Hz refresh rate and Samsung AMOLED technology. An AMOLED display will allow for bright and vibrant imagery, with a quoted brightness of 1000 nits outdoor peak brightness and 1500 peak brightness. 

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra may edge out its counterpart, thanks to its Super AMOLED 2X technology. This is the latest display advancement from Samsung, improving on colour, brightness and HDR performance, being more capable of true black levels and depth. It also comes with a 3088×1400 resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate. 

We also found that the Galaxy S23 Ultra was capable of hitting 1750 nits, making it the brighter choice out of the two. While both screens will be more than capable of providing a clear and crisp viewing experience, the S23 Ultra will be capable of representing colour more accurately thanks to the Super AMOLED 2X technology. 

Galaxy S23 Ultra comes in a lot more colour options

The Galaxy S23 Ultra can be found in a multitude of colours, making it a great option for those looking to personalise their device. The colours include Green, Phantom Black, Lavender, Cream, Lime, Sky Blue, Graphite and Red, although it’s worth noting that colour availability may vary depending on which region you’re in. 

ROG Phone 7 selection blue
ROG Phone 7

The ROG Phone 7, meanwhile, is currently only available in two colours: Storm White and Phantom Black. While it is possible that more colours will appear over time, for now, it’s the more limited option. 

200-megapixel sensor on the Galaxy S23 Ultra

The Galaxy S23 Ultra comes with an impressive array of cameras, including a massive 200-megapixel main camera, 12MP ultrawide sensor and two 10MP telephoto lenses with a 3x and 10x optical zoom, respectively. 

We felt that the main camera could capture some truly amazing shots, with pictures coming out as consistent and brightly lit regardless of the environment. Overall, it’s a very capable camera that could be ideal for a budding photographer, with great AI features added to boot.

galaxy s23 ultra camera
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The ROG Phone 7 instead opted for a 50MP main camera, 13MP ultrawide sensor and a 5MP macro sensor. As you may have noticed, it comes with one less lens than the Galaxy S23 Ultra, but the large 50MP sensor should still be more than capable of capturing some good photos. 

The inclusion of a macro lens on the ROG Phone 7 should make it better equipped for up-close photography, with the larger ultrawide sensor also being the potentially better option. It just depends if you’re more invested in the giant 200-megapixel sensor on the S23 Ultra. 

Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.