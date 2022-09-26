AMD Ryzen 5 7600X vs Intel Core i5-12600K: Which should you buy?

AMD recently revealed a batch of next-generation processors in the Ryzen 7000 Series, including the mid-range Ryzen 5 7600X.

We have had the chance to review the Ryzen 9 7600X and the Ryzen 5 7900K, so make sure to read those articles if you want an in-depth review of the performance and power of each CPU.

But, when a new processor comes out, we have to ask how it compares to the other rivals on the market. We’re going to look at how the price, specs and performance of the Ryzen 5 7600X compare to the Intel Core i5-12600K.

Price

The AMD Ryzen 5 7600K processor has a starting price of $299/£319.99 and will be available to buy on 27 September 2022.

The Intel Core i5-12600K was released in 2021 and has an RRP of $289. Since it has been available for more than two years, it can be found at varying prices from third-party retailers.

Specs

The AMD Ryzen 5 7600K has 6 CPU cores with 12 threads, with a max boost clock speed of 5.3GHz, while the base clock speed sits at 4.7GHz.

The Ryzen 7000 Series comes with AMD’s new Zen 4 architecture that is built on a 5nm process node. This is a smaller node than its predecessors, which means AMD has been able to pack in more transistors to ensure a faster performance.

It also comes with support for DDR5 RAM and PCle 5.0, meaning that this chip will have support for cutting-edge components for the foreseeable future, although there will be no backwards compatibility for DDR4.

Credit: Trusted Reviews

Looking at the Intel solution, it runs on Alder Lake architecture, which is the 12th-generation of Intel processors. The Intel Core i5-12600K is packing 10 cores, made up of 6 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores integrated onto the single die. The P-cores are better equipped to deal with intensive workloads that require a lot of energy, while the E-cores offload background and smaller tasks.

The Intel solution has a max boost clock rate of 4.9GHz, while our tests showed a CPU temperature of 68°C under stress, and an idle temperature of 24°C. In the same vein as AMD, Intel also has support for DDR5 RAM.

Summing up, the Intel i5-12600K has more cores than the Ryzen 5 7600K that should help it give it the edge the multi-core workloads. However, the Ryzen offers higher boost clock speeds, and so seemingly offers better performance for single-core workloads such as gaming.

Performance

We have been able to test out both of these processors using industry-standard benchmarks so we can see which CPU offers the most impressive performance.

Starting with Geekbench 5, the AMD solution scored 2,045 in the single-core test and 11,055 in the multi-core test. The Intel solution, meanwhile, scored 1,820 in the single-core test and 12,711 in the multi-core test. Interestingly, we can see that AMD scored higher in the single-core test, while Intel won out in the multi-core test.

This means that the Intel solution is superior when it comes to dealing with intensive creative workloads, such as 4K editing or animation. Since the Intel processor packs more CPU cores, it makes sense that it wins out in the multi-core test.

‹ Geekbench 5 single core Geekbench 5 multi core PCMark 10 Cinebench R23 AMD Ryzen 5 7600X 2054 11055 10537 15119 Intel Core i5-12600K 1742 12049 9470 16892 ›

The single-core performance is an important factor for gaming. The AMD’s results show it to be the better option for such workloads. However, it’s important to note that the GPU in your setup will have more of an impact in that area.

We also ran a PCMark 10 benchmark, which measures the overall capabilities of your PC when dealing with productivity tasks. AMD scored 10,537 while Intel scored 9,991. This means that AMD has the edge for anyone wanting to work with applications like Word or Excel, although both processors should still provide speedy performance.

On the whole, both of these processors have their merits in different areas, with the scores coming in as fairly similar across the board.

Both processors are still impressive and will work for most users, but we recommend going with i5-12600K if you’re looking to engage in more intensive workloads, such as 3D rendering or 4K editing. Whereas the AMD Ryzen 5 7600X is a better pick if you mainly just want a new processor for gaming.