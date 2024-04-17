Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Utopia Bedding Queen Size Hotel Quality Pillows Review

Low cost but comfortable pillows

By David Ludlow April 17th 2024 10:43am
Utopia Bedding Queen Size Hotel Quality Pillows
Utopia Bedding Queen Size Hotel Quality Pillows
Utopia Bedding Queen Size Hotel Quality Pillows
Recommended

Verdict

Available as a pack of two, the Utopia Bedding Queen Size Hotel Quality Pillows are great value. With a fibre filling, these pillows provided comfort and support, maintaining their shape over time. The pillows are only spot washable by hand and shouldn’t be washed in a machine, so a washable pillow protector is recommended.

Pros

  • Soft and comfortable
  • Springs back into shape
  • Excellent price

Cons

  • Cover not washable

Key Features

  • FillingUses synthetic fibres to give a soft, plump feeling.

Introduction

Showing that comfort and support don’t have to be expensive, the Utopia Bedding Queen Size Hotel Quality Pillows come in a two-pack for just over £20.

Well made, capable of staying plump and easy to look after, these pillows are a great choice for anyone on a tight budget.

Design and filling

  • Hand-washable and tumble dryer compatible
  • Soft-touch exterior
  • Synthetic interior

Although pillows are never on display, the distinctive blue ribbon around the sides makes them stand out and look a little more expensive than they are. The cover has a nice soft feel, and it’s stitched permanently around the filling.

Utopia Bedding Queen Size Hotel Quality Pillows side
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Spot washing by hand, you can clean any stains, but Utopia Bedding recommends that you don’t submerge the pillows in water.

You can tumble dry on the low setting, which can also help re-plump the pillows. If you want to keep these pillows in their best condition, you should use a washable pillow protector.

Utopia Bedding Queen Size Hotel Quality Pillows care instructions
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Inside, there’s a fibre filling, which gives the pillow its shape and soft feel. I think that it’s fairly close to the feel you get from a feather pillow: soft enough to sink into, but not so soft as to lack support.

Comfort

  • Supportive
  • Good heat removal
  • Keeps its shape

To test pillows, I first measure how well they keep my neck straight. Lying on my side with my head on the pillow, I measured the distance between the mattress and the side of my head at 12cm, which is about spot on for a straight neck.

As this pillow is not adjustable, unlike the Simba Hybrid Pillow, it may not suit everyone, and some may find that a small additional pillow underneath would help.

I used these pillows consistently for a period of a few weeks and found that they maintained their shape and support; with some cheaper pillows, they can start to deflate and sag after time.

To see how well the pillows dealt with heat, I lay on them for 10 minutes and then took a thermal photo once per minute. That fibre filling removes heat, as you can see by moving through the gallery below. After three minutes, I found that my outline had gone, and the pillow returned to a uniform heat.

Latest deals

Should you buy it?

You should buy if you want comfort on a budget

Well priced, especially for a set of two pillows, these ones offer comfort and support.

Buy Now

You shouldn’t buy if you want a washable cover or adjustable comfort

You’ll have to spend more to get a pillow with a washable cover or one with adjustable filling.

Final Thoughts

Spend more on a pillow, such as with the Simba Hybrid, and you can adjust the level of filling to suit yourself, and you get a washable cover. However, pillows like that are a lot more expensive and the Utopia Bedding Queen Size Hotel Quality Pillows are great value, especially considering that you get two in the package. Providing good support and a soft, natural feeling, I found these pillows kept their shape, making them a great bargain buy.

Trusted Score
How we test

We test every pillow we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product.

Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy.

Used as our main pillow for the review period

We use a thermal camera to see how quickly the pillow can dissipate heat for a comfortable night’s sleep.

We measure how far off the mattress our head is kept, to check how supportive the pillow is

We measure how far off the mattress our head is kept, to check how supportive the pillow is

FAQs

Can you wash the Utopia Bedding Queen Size Hotel Quality Pillows?

The pillows can be spot washed and tumble dried (low), but you shouldn’t submerge them in water.

Trusted Reviews test data

Pillow sink
Utopia Bedding Queen Size Hotel Quality Pillows
12 cm

Full specs

UK RRP
Size (Dimensions)
ASIN
Release Date
First Reviewed Date
Number of layers
Layers
Pillow type
Utopia Bedding Queen Size Hotel Quality Pillows
£20.98
45 x 66 CM
B08436CFR8
2023
16/04/2024
2
Outer layer, inner synthetic filling
Synthetic
David Ludlow
By David Ludlow linkedin Contact via linkedin
Home Technology Editor

Starting life on the consumer PC press back in 1998, David has been at the forefront of technology for the past 20 years. He has edited Computer Shopper and Expert Reviews, and once wrote a book on ho…

