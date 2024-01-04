Verdict

The Trust GXT 110 Felox is a nicely designed wireless gaming mouse. It has a good-sized battery, up to 80 hours on one charge, and it tracks quite well in games as well as day-to-day use. There are responsive buttons and a receptacle to store its dongle. But, it is extremely basic.

Key Features Premium-looking design The Felox looks more expensive than it costs and doesn’t offer an underwhelming design.

Wireless and rechargeable battery The battery life on the Felox is excellent, with one charge lasting up to (Trust says; these things are hard to test) 80 hours of constant use.

Cheap One of the cheapest gaming mice on the market.

Introduction

Budget gaming mice typically put little into their designs. But good design shouldn’t be a luxury. The Trust GXT 110 Felox is here to answer the call, with Trust creating a cheap and good-looking mouse.

Costing only £17.99, if you’re not interested in macros or programming your mouse’s LEDs and are happy with one of its four DPI values (which you might be; 1600 and 3200 are common defaults) you might have all you need in the Felox.

Still, if a gaming mouse doesn’t perform well, it’s useless. So, what should we expect from a peripheral as cheap as this? Well, I’ve been testing it out to find out just that.

Design

Sleek angular design

Flared out mouse right and left buttons

For right-handers only

The Trust GXT 110 Felox is a good-looking, stylish mouse that made the effort to not look how it costs. It has a premium look to it, looking a little like an early Razer Taipan. It’s available in two colours: “Booster Black” or, the version I’m reviewing, “Winning white”.

The top body is matte (“Winning”) white. It has an angular design, with flared-out right and left mouse buttons. Between the mouse’s left and right keys is the scroll wheel and DPI-cycle button. The palm rest also follows the rest of the mouse’s angular design. Looks like a ninja mask if you turn it upside down.

The GX Trust logo is on the lower part of the ninja mask; it’s lit up with LED lighting, which is always one colour at a time – no RGB here, and you don’t get the millions of colours we now expect from gaming mice, just a few, which cycle through in a fixed pattern. There are rubber grips on both sides of the mouse; they have a repeating Xs design – a nice aesthetic addition.

Left-handers, weep, because this is not for you. The Trust GXT 110 Felox isn’t ergonomic, and it isn’t ambidextrous either, being curved to fit a right hand; and there’s no left-handed version.

The Felox’s base is black, a hexagonal shape. Its skirting is lit by multicoloured LED lighting. There are four mouse feet (two at the top and two at the bottom). The scroll wheel is plastic, with a light rubber grip running through it. Two black shiny back and forward buttons are just above the left side grip.

On the base is a switch that can be triggered to turn the LED lighting on, and to toggle the wireless connectivity. At the heel of the base is a slot for the removable micro USB receiver that the mouse uses to communicate with your machine. As someone who is currently looking for my headphones’ dongle, I consider this a fantastic feature. Still, if you hate dongles, know that Trust also sells the GXT 109 Felox, a sister mouse to the 110, except wired and not wireless. It comes in two more colours, too, (Brilliant) blue and (Powerful) pink, and has a greater DPI range with smaller value increments, and a longer wire. The 110’s included USB-A to USB-C charging cable is, at 1 m, too short, for my well-developed and finely-honed cable-length taste.

Performance

No specialised switches

Only 30 IPS tracking speed

No programmable macros

Performance-wise, the Trust GXT 110 Felox is good, but not perfect, it matches its price point. You can’t expect magic from a low-end mouse, but the Felox still performs well, better even than I expected.

Its battery life is to be commended. Trust claims a full charge can last up to 80 hours, a claim hard to test without access to hungry gamers gaming non-stop, since the mouse goes to sleep after five minutes of idleness (a click of the mouse brings it back on). I can say, though, that I charged it only once in two weeks of exclusive use, and that the RGB lights on all the time.

Each of the six buttons works well: They have a short travel distance, and feel responsive. The mouse glides well enough with its UPE mouse feet.

The DPI can be cycled between 800 and 4800. Some gamers (League of Legends player Faker, maybe) might prefer a mouse with a higher max DPI. More will want a more fine-grained control over the DPI values, than what you get here: 800, 1600, 3200, and 4800. I’m used to using something like 1800 on a 1080p screen. My screen is twice the resolution now; I found the 3200 worked well for me, but it should be noted that’s not two times 1800. If you’re obsessed with DPI, these four values won’t be enough.

The most important things about any mouse are its shape and how well it tracks. With that in mind, I, myself would probably stick to a more suitable mouse like the Razer Viper V2 Pro. Of course, I understand that that’s a high-end mouse, but there are budget gaming mice like the Logitech G203 LIGHTSYNC, which is, though not quite as cheap as the Felox, is well-admired, though its form factor is quite different.

When in the throes of a Valorant and League of Legends game, the mouse would veer off. This didn’t happen often, and no this isn’t an excuse to account for my poor performance, but it was far from ideal.

There were times the Felox didn’t track or the pointer would just lag or disappear altogether. There were far too many times for my liking when I struggled to find the pointer after the mouse powered back on after being idle. To be fair, a gaming mouse with 30 IPS and 10g acceleration is the giveaway, you can’t exactly expect it to flick seamlessly; there will be dropouts from time to time and it will be limited on how well it can perform.

When playing Starfield I didn’t experience tracking issues, and similarly with Age of Empires 2 DE, 3 DE and 4. At least, nothing stuck out to me.

The GXT 110 Felox is a medium-sized mouse, 70 mm (7 cm) wide, weighing 92 g, which just takes it over lightweight and into a medium-weight mouse, My grip type is the fingertip, so the Felox was just right. It was comfortable to use for long periods, but my wrist did start to ache a little bit after a while, so the fact that it’s not ergonomically designed didn’t go unnoticed.

A claw user will probably want a mouse that’s a little more lightweight with a larger palm rest, so the Felox might not be the most comfortable. As for the palm grippers, you may want a slightly larger mouse, but I still feel like you would be mostly comfortable using the 110 Felox.

Software and Lighting

Multicolour LED lighting

No supporting software

No options to customise RGB lighting

When it comes to lighting, there is multicolour LED lighting on the Trust GXT 110 Felox, but it’s fixed and can’t be customised.

There is no software with the Felox, so setting it up is as simple as charging it and popping in the USB receiver.

There is, by the way, software for the GXT 109 Felox, the wired version of the Felox. I’m not quite sure what Trust’s reasoning was behind not having software for the 110 Felox, but it would have certainly been good to have.

Final Thoughts The Trust GXT 110 Felox shows up in appearance where it lacks in performance. It’s cheap, really cheap, for a gaming mouse. So, for it to look the way it does is impressive. It also performs well within the confines of its features, so expecting it to be able to achieve what a mid to high-end gaming mouse can would be unfair. Genres that require accuracy and good tracking like FPSes or MOBAs might require more than the Felox has to offer, but a casual gamer who isn’t too fussed with the more technical side of things will be happy enough to make do with a mouse like this. For mice with higher capabilities, check out our best gaming mouse and best wireless mouse guides. As a seasoned gamer who plays competitively, I know that I require a mouse that packs a punch. It doesn’t have to be super expensive, but just decently responsive, with high accuracy. For casual gaming or as a starter gaming mouse, I would say the GXT 110 Felox is a good option. Especially if you are looking for a super budget set that can get the job done and not look too bad while it’s doing it either. Trusted Score

How we test Every mouse is used for at least a week. Various things are tested, like how easy it is to set up and use, how is it for everyday use as well as gaming, what surfaces it works best on and any software it comes with.



We also try it with multiple games of different genres. Used as main mouse for over two weeks Tested the battery life. Tested on multiple games of various genres. Tested wired and wireless

FAQs Is the Trust GXT 110 Felox suitable for left-handers? No. Does the Trust GXT 110 Felox have software to customise keys and RGB? No.