Verdict

Thrustmaster’s eSwap XR Pro controller represents an interesting option for fans of racing games. It offers a comfortable frame that’s also solidly built, alongside the fun of a wheel attachment that makes it a unique choice and helps to provide an enjoyable gaming experience. However, its high price may leave fans wanting to swap over to a wheel, or opt for the competition.

Pros Solid build quality

Wheel attachment offers precision

Excellent tactility Cons Expensive

Wired connection is a bit cumbersome

Key Features Wheel attachment: The eSwap XR Pro comes with a dedicated wheel attachment for racing games.

Wired connection: It also comes with a wired connection, courtesy of a 3m Micro USB cable.

Swappable thumbsticks: The eSwap XR Pro also features hot-swappable attachments.

Introduction

The Thrustmaster eSwap XR Pro represents an intriguing proposition for an Xbox controller, bringing with it the convenience of a pro-type controller with a feature that no other controller I’ve used has – a dedicated wheel attachment.

This should make it an ideal choice for those well-versed in racing titles such as Forza Horizon 5, or Wreckfest for instance and offers a different take on the increasingly well-trodded world of pro controllers.

At £169.99/$179.99/€199.99, it sits right in the middle of the competition, being priced competitively against the likes of the Xbox Elite Series 2, as well as the base config of my personal controller, the Scuf Instinct Pro.

Design

Modern, Forza-inspired design

Clever method of swapping sticks and accessories

Micro USB in 2023 seems a little old-fashioned

From the very moment you look at it, it becomes clear that this specific variant of the eSwap XR Pro is designed with the latest iteration of the Forza Horizon series in mind. It features a white and black chassis, with speckles of pink that mimic the game’s logo and typeface. What’s more, there’s a Forza logo front and centre just above the Xbox button, while the Horizon 5 and Thrustmaster logos flank the steering wheel attachment and right analogue stick, respectively.

There’s no doubt it’s an especially on-brand-looking controller, although the look has the potential to be polarising compared to the more subdued aesthetics of the competition. I’m a fan of it, and as a long-term player of the Forza series since the very first Motorsport title on the original Xbox, I’m the target audience of the eSwap XR Pro.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Compared to more conventional Xbox controllers, the eSwap XR Pro carries a taller frame which can take some getting used to, but it is comfortable to hold and rather solid. The lack of any form of rubberised coating however negates that comfort factor a bit, though, and it would have been nice to feel some padding on the controller’s reverse, like you get with both the Elite Series 2 controller and the Scuf Instinct Pro.

Much like with other pro controllers, the eSwap XR Pro offers swappable thumbsticks and D-Pad choices, although its execution is different. As opposed to offering modules that you need to take the controller apart for change, Thrustmaster has opted to go for a hot-swappable system where you can simply swap out and drop in new modules at will. It’s all held together with strong magnets, so unless you pull especially hard, they aren’t going anywhere.

With these modules, the option of a D-Pad can be changed over to the wheel module that features another Forza logo and offers fine-tuned steering controls in titles such as the aforementioned Horizon 5. This is unlike any other controller I’ve used and provides the eSwap XR Pro with quite the advantage over the competition in these titles.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Beyond that extra, the eSwap XR Pro features lockable triggers, a selection of remappable rear buttons, as well as some especially tactile main ABXY buttons. These involve mechanical switches that feel similar to the left and right buttons on a mouse, offering a snappy travel and slick actuation.

This is also a wired controller and comes with a long 3-metre braided cable for plugging into your PC or Xbox with its bundled USB-A connector. On the other end is the micro USB port that plugs into the eSwap XR Pro – I thought we’d rid the world of micro USB in 2023, but it appears Thrustmaster missed the memo.

As for packaging, Thrustmaster doesn’t make any claims about the packaging used in the eSwap XR Pro, but it comes in a well-made cardboard box, alongside foam to hold the controller inside, and a thin cardboard wrapper for the cable. There don’t seem to be any plastics in sight.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Performance

Wheel attachment offers more control in racing titles

Can feel like a bit of a novelty, however

Wired connection offers zero latency

In jumping into some of my favourite racing titles to use the eSwap XR Pro, I wanted to ask the question of whether the eSwap XR Pro offered any tangible benefits compared to more conventional controllers. After all, its wheel attachment is designed for more precise wheel movement in racing games to potentially offer the benefit of quicker lap times.

This led me down the garden path of Forza Horizon 5’s weekly Rivals events where you take a time trial with a specific car on a specific circuit, and attempt to beat the times of other players. I took a few laps with my Scuf Instinct Pro to get used to the car and track combo, before moving over to the eSwap XR Pro to see if there was any tangible difference.

The eSwap XR Pro took some getting used to, with my instinct kicking in to use the left thumbstick for steering before I eventually realised I had a full 91 degrees of steering rotation at my disposal where the D-Pad would normally be. The wheel attachment does exactly what it says on the tin, provided me with some more accurate steering and allowed me to be a little braver into certain corners. In more arcade-based titles such as Wreckfest, the eSwap XR Pro also provides more control, especially when cars are off balance, and you need that finer-tuned input to readjust.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

My only issue with the wheel attachment is the lack of feedback for inputs, unlike with dedicated wheel peripherals, such as my trusty Logitech G920. This lessens the immersion a tad, and makes the eSwap XR Pro a bit of a confusing proposition when a dedicated wheel can be had for a little more than this controller – the G920 is £200, for instance, and will provide more immersion in racing titles than the eSwap XR Pro can provide.

With this in mind though, the vibrations on offer are hearty and offer a nice amount of feedback. It isn’t jarring, unlike with the Nacon Pro Compact Controller, too. What’s more, all the buttons carry a nice tactility to them, and the thumbsticks provide precise input.

Even when not being used in racing titles and with the standard D-Pad, the eSwap XR Pro impressed, with precise inputs and solid tactility in shooters such as Call of Duty World War II. Here, the lockable triggers were handy for providing snappier, mouse-like inputs.

Compatibility is a breeze with the USB-A wired connection making it suitable for both Xbox and PC with no hitches. The presence of such a long cable also makes the eSwap XR Pro suitable for use in virtually any setting, also meaning you won’t be worrying about battery life or potential latency issues.

Latest deals

Should you buy it? You want to try out a wheel attachment on a controller The eSwap XR Pro is unique in offering a dedicated wheel attachment for more precise inputs in racing titles. You want a wireless controller If it’s a controller with wireless freedom you’re after, the eSwap XR Pro’s micro-USB wired connection isn’t going to be for you, though.

Final Thoughts I stand by my initial prognosis that the Thrustmaster eSwap XR Pro offers a unique and perhaps rather odd option for those looking for a pro-grade Xbox controller. The addition of a wheel attachment may seem like a novelty, given that dedicated racing wheels can be had for a similar price, and the eSwap XR Pro perhaps answers a question that very few people have ever asked. However, that’s not to say it offers a bad experience – that’s as far from the truth as it gets. The eSwap XR Pro offers an excellent experience in my testing, helping to offer more precise inputs in the likes of Forza Horizon 5, as well as the usual accoutrements we’ve come to expect from controllers at this price point such as lockable triggers, tactile buttons, and swappable trigger modules. Apart from the addition of the wheel attachment though, the similarly-priced competition on offer in the form of the Xbox Elite Series 2 and Scuf Instinct Pro offer more of a rounded experience that’s likely to suit a wider player base. Trusted Score

How we test We use every game controller we test for at least a week. During that time, we’ll check it for ease of use and put it through its paces by playing a variety of different genres. We also check the controller’s software support and battery life if applicable. We used as our main controller for at least a week. Played a variety of games to test all the features. Tested on both Xbox and PC.

FAQs Is the Thrustmaster eSwap X Pro Wireless? The Thrustmaster eSwap X Pro is not wireless and comes with a Micro USB wired connection.