Samsung Family Hub RS6HA8891SL/EU American Style Fridge Freezer Review

A smart fridge with remote viewing

By David Ludlow July 6th 2023 1:05pm
A plumbed-in dispenser delivers fresh water, cubed ice or crushed ice.
With its large screen on front, this is more than just a regular fridge.
The brushed metal finish looks gorgeous.
A huge amount of space inside makes this fridge/freezer suitable for even large families.
The freezer section is big and only loses a little space because of the ice container.
Two freezer drawers add to the flexibility.
Want to see inside without opening the door? The screen and camera let you do that.
Dual drawers inside the fridge let you store a lot of fresh food.
Wide and deep door pockets make sure commonly used items are to-hand.
The camera on the inside lets you remotely view your fridge.
A wide bottle rack can take different-sized bottles.
Verdict

A very large fridge freezer, the Samsung Family Hub RS6HA8891SL/EU American Style Fridge Freezer has quality temperature control, an integrated ice and water dispenser and the Family Hub screen on the front that makes it stand out from the competition. If you’ll use Family Hub to its max, this is a good choice, but you’ll find better value options without.

Pros

  • Large space
  • Excellent fridge temperature control
  • Frost free

Cons

  • Expensive
  • Camera has limited fridge view

Key Features

  • CapacityThere’s a 389-litre fridge and a 225-litre freezer: enough space for very large families.
  • Smart featuresIntegrates with SmartThings for remote control and remote viewing via camera. Front panel runs some apps, including a whiteboard, Ring and Spotify.

Introduction

A fridge freezer will always sit at the heart of a kitchen, in a place where it’s easy to reach, so why not make it smart and have a touch screen for controlling apps?

That’s the idea behind the Samsung Family Hub RS6HA8891SL/EU American Style Fridge Freezer: a large fridge freezer with a tablet built in. It’s great on some fronts, but the camera to view inside is of limited use.

Design and features

  • Lots of space
  • Door pockets could be deeper
  • Ice and water dispenser

Ignoring the smart features, the Samsung Family Hub RS6HA8891SL/EU American Style Fridge Freezer is a big American-style fridge freezer with a total capacity of 614-litres, split between a 225-litre freezer and a 389-litre fridge. That’s more fridge space than is available in the Samsung Bespoke RR39A74A3CS Tall One Door Fridge standalone fridge.

Inside the fridge, there’s a good amount of space, with five door pockets, none of which can be moved. Only the second-from-bottom pocket is deep enough to take the deepest of cartons and the bundled egg tray. Slightly deeper pockets throughout would be more useful.

Samsung Family Hub RS6HA8891SL door pockets
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The door pocket right at the bottom is very thin and, placed so low, not that easy to reach. I’d have dumped this and made the bottom drawer slightly deeper, as it has restricted space; the top draw is an excellent size.

Overall, the door pockets do give a lot of space for storing those items you want to reach first, such as cans of drink, milk and sauces.

The main fridge space consists of four shelves and one flat bottle rack. I like the bottle rack, as it can take different-sized items, adjusting what it can hold: five bottles of wine or four lemonades, for example. Traditional bottle racks have a fixed capacity.

Samsung Family Hub RS6HA8891SL bottles
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Although the shelves aren’t adjustable, they’re well spaced, with most able to take a 2-pint bottle of milk standing up.

As the ice dispenser is built into the freezer door, the Samsung Family Hub RS6HA8891SL/EU American Style Fridge Freezer works best if placed somewhere this door can be opened up fully back. If not pushed back far enough, then the ice dispense somewhat blocks access to the shelves.

There are four shelves here, each wide enough to take a regular frozen pizza. It’s pretty easy to stack up items and take full advantage of the space. Two decent size drawers are great for softer items, such as frozen vegetables and chips.

Samsung Family Hub RS6HA8891SL freezer
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

There are only two door pockets: one decent sized, and one very thin item that may take a standard box of iced lollies.

Plumbed in, the Samsung Family Hub RS6HA8891SL/EU American Style Fridge Freezer can dispense cold filtered water, cubed ice or crushed ice – the selection is clearly marked on the dispenser.

Samsung Family Hub RS6HA8891SL water and ice dispenser
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Family Hub

  • Some clever features
  • View inside not very well done

As this is a Family Hub model, there’s a large screen built into the fridge door. This runs Samsung’s Tizen Software, and has a range of apps that are available, including one dedicated to controlling the fridge and freezer temperatures.

At its best, the Family Hub is genuinely useful: it holds a shared shopping list, it can display the current weather, and you can see what’s going on with your Ring cameras via the Ring app.

Samsung Family Hub RS6HA8891SL view inside
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

I like the whiteboard, which makes leaving notes for family members easy. And, the ability to create a list of what’s in the fridge and expiry dates works well, acting as a prompt to eat up food before it goes out of date.

And, there’s the option to add Alexa into the mix for voice control. While Alexa is slightly restricted on third-party devices (no voice calls, for example), it can be useful for setting timers and the like for cooking, and means you don’t need an extra Echo smart speaker for the kitchen.

Less useful, in my opinion, are apps such as Spotify: I prefer to listen to music on a quality speaker, not the basic ones in the fridge.

There’s a View Inside app that uses the internal camera to give a quick view of what’s inside the fridge.

Samsung Family Hub RS6HA8891SL family hub screen
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

This is also available via the SmartThings app, which also gives remote control over the set temperatures, so you can remotely view what’s inside.

Samsung Family Hub RS6HA8891SL app
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

It’s a good idea, but the camera is rather limited. I could see the underneath of the bottle rack, and the two shelves below that, but items on the side get cropped out, and the low-resolution camera makes it hard to see details. Plus, you can’t see any of the shelves. Overall, this feature is well intentioned, but not massively practical.

Performance

  • Excellent temperature control
  • Not cheap to run

I filled both the fridge and freezer with temperature sensors and ice packs, and fitted our fridge door opener to simulate use. I found that the fridge temperature control was spot on: an average temperature of 4.09°C (0.09°C higher than the set temperature of 4°C).

Looking at temperature variation, most temperatures were +/- 0.32°C from the average, which is incredibly stable and demonstrates that this fridge will look after food well.

In the freezer, the average temperature was -22.61C, which is 4.61°C colder than the set temperature of -18°C. Based on this, I’d be tempted to dial up the freezer temperature a little.

I found that temperatures mostly fluctuated between +/- 1.25°C from this average. That’s not bad, but under 1°C would have been better.

I measured power consumption and found that this E-rated appliance would cost around £119.17 a year, assuming 34p per kWh. Not terrible for a large appliance, but more expensive than buying a more modest 70/30 fridge freezer.

Should you buy it?

You want a high-tech fridge freezer:

If you’ll use the Family Hub features, the screen is really useful, and this is a quality fridge freezer overall.

You want a better value option:

Get a fridge freezer without the screen and you can save a lot of money without sacrificing capacity or performance.

Final Thoughts

Adding Family Hub adds significantly to the price, and I’m not convinced it’s worth it. There are some clever components to it, but the View Inside feature isn’t that helpful and there’s a question mark over how long the system will continue to get updates; a fridge freezer could be in a house for ten years plus, but software updates generally stop before that.

Lots of space and quality temperature control make this a reliable product, but I’d go for a model without the screen, such as the Samsung RH69B8941S9 or another model from our best fridge freezers.

How we test

Unlike other sites, we test every fridge freezer we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product.

Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy.

We test for at least two weeks.

We use temperature sensors to monitor the internal temperature to help us accurately compare models from different manufacturers.

FAQs

How much of the fridge does the Samsung Family Hub RS6HA8891SL’s camera show?

You can see the top half of the fridge when using the camera via the screen or the SmartThings app.

Does the Samsung Family Hub RS6HA8891SL have to be plumbed in?

Yes, if you want fresh water or ice.

Trusted Reviews test data

Average temperature (fridge)
Cost per litre of space
Average temperature (freezer)
Samsung Family Hub RS6HA8891SL
4.08 °C
£0.19
-22.61 °C

Full specs

UK RRP
USA RRP
EU RRP
CA RRP
AUD RRP
Manufacturer
Size (Dimensions)
Weight
Release Date
First Reviewed Date
Model Number
Number of doors
Freezer capacity
Door shelves
Drawers
Frost free
Accessories
Water dispenser
Ice options
Water filter
Fridge capacity
Internal shelves
Salad drawers
Samsung Family Hub RS6HA8891SL
£2628
Unavailable
Unavailable
Unavailable
Unavailable
Samsung
912 x 716 x 1780 MM
117 KG
2022
29/06/2023
Samsung RS6HA8891SL
2
225 litres
7
2
Yes
Egg tray
Yes
Cubed, crushed
Yes
225 litres
5
2
David Ludlow
By David Ludlow linkedin Contact via linkedin
Home Technology Editor
Starting life on the consumer PC press back in 1998, David has been at the forefront of technology for the past 20 years. He has edited Computer Shopper and Expert Reviews, and once wrote a book on ho…

