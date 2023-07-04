Verdict

A beautiful looking fridge, available in multiple colours, the Samsung Bespoke RR39A74A3CS Tall One Door Fridge is a great way to make a statement in your kitchen. And, it’s compatible with other Bespoke appliances, so you can add additional fridge, freezer and fridge-freezer components. Excellent temperature control and flexible internal space make this a great choice for anyone that needs a lot of fridge space.

Pros Lots of space

Can be combined with other Bespoke appliances

Excellent temperature control Cons Best bought when designing a new kitchen

Key Features Capacity The 387-litre capacity is huge and ideal for large families or those with a lot of fresh produce.

Introduction

There are a lot of factors involved in buying the right fridge and freezer, including looks, space and the internal layout. Inevitably, it seems as though some compromises have to be made, but why should that be so? That’s where the Bespoke range and the Samsung Bespoke RR39A74A3CS Tall One Door Fridge come in.

Available in a range of colours, this 387-litre fridge can be paired with other Bespoke fridges, freezers and fridge/freezers to create your perfect look and layout. An incredibly versatile fridge with excellent temperature control, this is a great building block for the cooling you need.

Design and features

Available in four colours

Large internal space

Can be connected to other Bespoke products

I’ve got the Cotta Sky Blue version of the Samsung Bespoke RR39A74A3CS Tall One Door Fridge, but it’s also available in Cotta Beige, Cotta Lavender and Cotta White. It’s a wide range of colours that makes it easy to find a model that complements or contrasts with your kitchen.

Part of the Bespoke system’s charm is that you can use Pairing Kits to join together multiple devices. Want two RR39A74A3CS? Well, reverse the door on one, connect them together and you’ve got a double-size fridge.

There’s a choice of freezers and fridge freezers, such as the RB34A6B2ECS, which can be paired together. And, you can use multiple pairing kits to pair two, three or more appliances together.

It’s a brilliant design and one that lets you build your own custom fridge freezer from the parts that are available. That’s particularly useful if you’re having a new kitchen designed now and can build the layout around these appliances.

Even as a pure standalone fridge, there’s a lot to like about the RR39A74A3CS. There’s a huge 387-litres of space inside, so there’s no worry about running out of space. Samsung has thought about how the space is divided giving lots of options.

There are five shelves inside, plus a bottle rack for up to five bottles. The shelves and bottle rack can all be placed in multiple positions and swapped around to suit how you want to use the fridge.

One shelf has a slide-out section, letting it become half-width. That’s great if you’ve got taller items on the shelf below that you want to stand up.

There are two drawers at the bottom for storing fruit and vegetables, and the top one has a humidity control, making it more adaptable: high humidity for items that will wilt or suffer from moisture loss, and low humidity for items that aren’t sensitive to moisture loss.

As the fridge is the full height, there are more door pockets than on most fridge freezers. Again, they’re nicely designed, with the middle four pockets able to sit in multiple positions, depending on the height of items you want to store.

I love the top pocket, which has a fold-down lid. Once lifted, it’s easier to slide out items, such as butter, that can be hard to fish out of a regular door pocket.

Temperature control is available via the panel at the top, with a Power Cool button that ramps up the cooling for when the fridge is loaded with fresh food.

Samsung has done an excellent job with the LED lighting, too, placing lights at the top and sides. I found it easy to find what I was looking for.

Performance

Stable temperature control

Decent running costs

To see how well the Samsung Bespoke RR39A74A3CS Tall One Door Fridge performed, I loaded it with ice packs, and then used temperature sensors throughout the body to record temperature variance. I also fitted our automatic door opening and closing system to simulate use.

Overall, the Bespoke RR39A74A3CS delivered an average temperature of 5.04°C, which is 1.04°C warmer than the 4°C temperature I had set. If I owned this fridge, I would be tempted to dial the temperature down 1°C to compensate.

It’s not just the average temperature that’s important, but how much the temperature varies. All fridges have high points before the compressor is turned on to reduce temperature to a low point. Looking at the standard deviation, most temperatures fell between +/- 0.34°C – that’s incredibly stable.

This is an E rated appliance, although that’s partly down to its size. Measuring power consumption, I worked out that this model will cost around £42.40 a year to run, assuming 34p per kWh. That’s a cost of just 11p per litre of space, which isn’t bad at all.

Should you buy it? You want flexibility, style and power: This fridge looks great, can be combined with other bespoke units and it holds its temperature well. You want an integrated fridge freezer: If you don’t have the space to build up the cooling appliances you need, an all-in-one fridge freezer may suit you more.

Final Thoughts If you want a large fridge and one that can be combined with other items to build the cooling capacity of your choice, then the Samsung Bespoke RR39A74A3CS Tall One Door Fridge is the model for you. It’s extremely good at maintaining temperatures and has a very flexible inside. What’s not to like? If you want a combined fridge freezer, check out my guide to the best fridge freezers. Trusted Score

How we test We test every fridge we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. We test for at least two weeks. We use temperature sensors to monitor the internal temperature to help us accurately compare models from different manufacturers.

FAQs How can the Samsung Bespoke RR39A74A3CS Tall One Door Fridge be combined with other appliances? Connection kits let you build up your own combination of fridges, freezers and fridge freezers, using compatible Bespoke cooling products. Does the Samsung Bespoke RR39A74A3CS Tall One Door Fridge have a water dispenser? No, this model does not.

Trusted Reviews test data ‹ Average temperature (fridge) Cost per litre of space Samsung Bespoke RR39A74A3CS Tall One Door Fridge 5.04 °C £3.11 ›