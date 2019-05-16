How fast is the OnePlus 7 Pro?

The OnePlus 7 Pro is powered by a liquid-cooled Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and is very quick.

It’s available with either 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.0-compatible storage and 6GB, 8GB or 12GB of RAM.

At launch, it’s one of the top performers in our benchmarking tests.

With the exception of the OnePlus X – the mid-range black sheep, the company’s always set about producing flagship phones without the flagship price, and part of that recipe has always included the latest and greatest mobile processor of the time.

The OnePlus 7 Pro is no different, boasting the same 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset as the Xiaomi Mi 9, the US variants of the Samsung Galaxy S10 series and the forthcoming Sony Xperia 1.

In the case of this latest OnePlus, its creators have added a ten-layer liquid cooling system which should keep heat build-up in check when punishing the processor and GPU during extended high-fidelity gaming sessions. You can also pair the SoC with up to 12GB of RAM (as on the model I tested), which seems frankly ludicrous when 6GB (as on the base model) is already a generous amount for most phones/users.

OnePlus has also implemented a feature called ‘RAM Boost’ which prioritises your most frequently used apps and provisions memory in their favour; meaning load times go down for the apps that you love.

By extension, the 7 Pro is also the first phone to market (following the Samsung Galaxy Fold‘s stumble) to sport UFS 3.0. It essentially means the phone’s memory can read and write data at almost twice the rate of every other current-generation phone out there right now, all of which lean on UFS 2.1.

With all this in mind, it should come as no surprise that the OnePlus 7 Pro is unbelievably fast, with great multitasking credentials all compounded by that large, responsive display.

Such performance is also reflected in the benchmark results:

Gamers should have a particularly agreeable time with the OnePlus 7 Pro, even without the dedicated ‘fnatic mode’ – which redistributes processing and memory resources to your immediate gaming session above all else.

The phone trumps most of the competition and most closely butts heads with the lesser-known Black Shark 2, more than any other device.