How good is the OnePlus 7 Pro battery life?

The OnePlus 7 Pro features the highest capacity battery and fastest charging technology of any OnePlus phone.

Battery life and screen-on time are both respectable.

Warp Charge 30 is still able to deliver on OnePlus’ promise of “a day’s power in half an hour”, despite the 7 Pro’s bigger battery.

Being the largest OnePlus phone to date, you’d expect the OnePlus 7 Pro to boast a bigger battery than its predecessors and thankfully, the company hasn’t disappointed. The 4000mAh cell inside the phone certainly isn’t the largest battery in the flagship space, but it’s a good indicator of longevity, even before testing.

Warning flags went up when Samsung’s Galaxy S10 clocked in with a sub-4000mAh cell (3400mAh) earlier this year, and sure enough, it left a lot to be desired. Luckily it’s a different story with the OnePlus 7 Pro and I’m happy to report that this thing coloured me impressed.

Even with the phone’s sizeable new QHD+ Fluid AMOLED 90Hz display, I was still getting battery life that surpassed similarly-capacious phones that leverage more conventional 60Hz, Full HD+ screens.

In general usage, the 7 Pro doled out two full days of use per charge (ending that first day with 50% still left in the tank), not to mention a promising five hours of screen-on time. The most obvious competitor able to top the 7 Pro’s figures is Huawei’s P30 Pro, which boasts an even larger 4200mAh cell and screen-on time reaching beyond six hours.

Half an hour playing a high-fidelity game like Crash of Cars sapped 10% from the battery, while streaming HDR content from Netflix (an ability not previously available to OnePlus phones) at 50% brightness consumed just 5% charge.

As liberating as it was being able to go an entire weekend without sticking a plug into the wall, the phone did eventually need a recharge. Thankfully, OnePlus hasn’t skimped in this area either, continuing its trend of releasing phones with great fast-charging tech.

Instead of the established 20W Fast Charge standard that OnePlus phones have used for generations, the OnePlus 7 Pro is equiped with even snappier 30W Warp Charge technology. OnePlus did previously showcase Warp Charge off as a feature exclusive to the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition but the Pro now enjoys the same super-speedy refills without worry about heat build-up.

While a full 100% charge will still work out to around an hour and 20 minutes, things are notably more rapid during the earlier stages of the charge cycle.

In 15 minutes, the phone’s battery is already a third full again, and after third minutes charge is bordering on 60% – enough for a full day’s use. At the one hour mark, the battery is back up to around 90% with that final 20 minutes only really needed to top the battery off.

The convenience of wireless charging still escapes OnePlus’ phones and, according to company representatives, the technology may never become a feature, but Warp Charge will more than make up for its absence in most users’ eyes.