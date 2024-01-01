Verdict

If saving money is a must for your electric blanket, OHS Electric Heated Under-Blanket could be a great fit. Affordable to both buy and run, there are no bells and whistles here, but it does the basics well enough: it’s easy to use and maintain, simple to add to your bed and remove, and quick to heat up.

Pros Low price

Three heats

Washable Cons Only one size available

No timer

Wires are prominent

Can’t sleep on it while turned on

Key Features Sizes Available for double sized beds.

Power Single 70W control.

Heat Three heat settings.

Introduction

For those not familiar with OHS (Online Home Shop), its cheap and cheerful products are a good go-to for thrifty buyers and those keen to trim costs where possible. Its Electric Heated Under-Blanket is no exception: affordable and durable, it’s a great way to make your bed toasty and not splash the cash. Available only as a double size, its single control is 70W, meaning that running it at maximum for an hour (based on a 30p per kWh), will cost around 2p.

Design and features

Quick to fit elasticated straps

Single control

Smaller than comparable blankets

Unlike electric blankets that are designed to be on all night, ONS’s Electric Heated Under-Blanket aims to take the chill off your bed, so must be turned off before slipping between the sheets.

It offers three heats across the whole blanket, controlled by a simple slider switch. The heat selected is shown by a small illuminated number but also by bumps next to the slider, which is handy if you’re turning it off or down in low light.

There’s only one control, which detaches for cleaning: handily, the blanket is washable at 30°C.

Two elasticated straps make it easy to fit – but they’re thinner than most so can be prone to twisting.

The double size measures 135 x 120cm: covering the average dimensions of a mattress from edge to edge (4ft 6in x 6ft 3in or 135 x 190cm) but not the pillow area, yet still coming up a little short at the bottom.

Performance

Need to remember to turn it off

Could use more padding

Quick to warm up

ONS’s Electric Heated Under-Blanket is easy enough to fit but the fact that it doesn’t have a timer – and isn’t suitable for use with a timer plug – means that you’ll have to remember to turn it off before getting into bed. It’s a minor quibble, but for anyone who’s previously used a blanket that can be on low all night, it could prove to be an annoyance. It does, however, heat up pretty quickly when switched to the highest setting. On average, I could feel heat start to come through in the first five minutes, with 15-20 minutes usually adequate to take the chill off the bed.

As with similarly designed blankets, the hard control connector tended to collide with my shoulder, and in general, I found it wasn’t terribly comfy to sleep on.

The wires are quite prominent, and while after a few nights, I grew used to them, I welcomed the return of my usual electric blanket.

What I did like was the control. It was easy to set, even if I couldn’t see the illuminated figures showing which heat had been selected, thanks to the raised bumps.

Should you buy it? You love getting into a toasty bed without worrying about initial cost and energy usage ONS’s Electric Heated Under-Blanket is a great-value buy for staying cosy. Buy Now You and your partner like to sleep at different heats A single control and a single temperature may not keep both occupants happy.

Final Thoughts Considering that luxury electric blankets can cost well over £100, ONS’s Electric Heated Under-Blanket, with its pocket-friendly price, has lots of appeal. This, plus the fact that it will only cost a few pence to run before going to sleep, will make it great value for many. However, it’s an acquired taste if you prize comfort above all else. For soft padding alongside warmth, consider investing in Snuggledown Intelligent Warmth Supreme Comfort Heated Topper instead or an alternative from our guide to the best electric blankets. Trusted Score

How we test Unlike other sites, we test every heated blanket we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. Used as our main heated blanket for the review period We record how much power the blanket will use on maximum. We see how evenly the blanket is heated and if there are cold spots.

FAQs Can you sleep on the OHS Electric Heated Under-Blanket? Not while it’s turned on – this model is designed to warm the bed before you get it.

Trusted Reviews test data ‹ Heated blanket running cost per hour OHS Electric Heated Under-Blanket £0.02 ›