If you’re in the market for a fool proof podcasting solution that will guarantee you decent audio quality for up to four people, this is hard to beat. Given its clever design and cloud-based support, it will allow you to set up and record virtually any time and in any place, even with medium level ambient background noise. The Nomono Sound Capsule offers a unique proposition that can’t be matched by any other brand for its combination of simplicity, portability, and quality.

Introduction

Put simply, the Nomono Sound Capsule is an all-in-one solution for audio podcast recording. It comes neatly packaged in a pod that also doubles as a charging case and holds all its key components; four wireless microphones that can either be clipped or clasped on using magnets and its space recorder, the big block that’s stored in the middle.

In the box, which is pleasingly lacking in the use of single use plastic wrappings, there’s also an accessory carry case, which holds extra magnets, windbreakers for all the microphones, including the space recorder and a USB-C charging cable.

There’s also a very small product booklet, which explains the box contents and provides a Quick Start Guide. On the odd occasion that you get one these days, it’s a good idea to read the manual. While it can be a bit daunting for some, this one’s very approachable, with clear and step-by-step instructions.

Due to the fact that it’s not wrapped or padded in plastic, the Sound Capsule does come lightly covered by cardboard dust, but it’s good to see more companies opting for more sustainable packaging choices. Brush off the dust and get stuck in.

Design

The Nomono Sound Capsule is a clever package, designed to carry with you wherever you go. It has a smooth hard plastic shell with a built-in carry handle that has two clamps either side of it, which releases the lid when pressed in. It looks attractive, but there are a couple of points where it could be improved upon.

Firstly, it should have been more rubberised to avoid damage when bashed or dropped. Secondly, its pod-like shape makes it slightly awkward to put into camera bags if you’re also planning to film your podcast. Something more cube-shaped would have been ideal for packing.

Removing the lid reveals the Space Recorder in the middle, surrounded by its four omni-directional “Stellar Mics”, capable of recording up to 16-bit, 48kHz lossless audio. The base of the capsule also doubles as a charging unit for the whole set up, so removing each one turns it on, and pairing begins automatically.

In terms of controls, the Space Recorder has a large display screen that provides all relevant information for recording, including battery/signal levels and upload status. There are only three buttons on the device, up and down controls and a record/enter button. It also has inputs for USB-C and 3.5mm jack connection.

The accessory case that comes with the kit includes some neatly designed windshields for the four wireless mics and a windbreaker jacket for the space recorder, to reduce distortion caused by rushing air when recording outside. It also has clips and magnets, giving you options for how to mount the wireless microphones.

Features

This is about as easy as it gets when it comes to multi-person audio podcast recording. Downloading and setting up the Nomono Companion app, which is available for both iOS and Android is the longest part. Depending on your internet connection, you can be ready to go in a couple of minutes.

It’s just a matter of connecting the Space Recorder to Wi-Fi or mobile hotspot, signing up your email address, and naming your device and cloud space. The app and Space Recorder interfaces are very clean and straightforward, making the process smooth and frustration free.

Once you have the app on your phone, all you have to do is remove the Space Recorder, place it in the middle of you and your guest(s) and press record on either the Space Recorder or the app. There are two microphones on each of the Space Recorder’s four sides, this enables it to record the soundscape of your environment in all directions.

There are two reasons this is a great feature: it allows the Sound Capsule’s software to do real-time noise reduction and AI enhancement, without having a big impact on the sound recorded by the microphones. It also allows you to create a 3D or Ambisonic sound output, so that your listeners can hear where each person is in the room, relative to each other. In certain situations, 3D sound will add a level of immersion to your podcast recording, think of fireside chats or round table discussions for example.

Each microphone has colour coded LED lights with corresponding names/colours on the display of the Space Recorder, making it possible to see which mics are activated at a glance. While recording, the microphones that are in use will be highlighted by a red bar and the sound is buffered within them, so that if there is a drop out in wireless connection, the microphones ensure a continuous stream without choppy gaps for up to 44 minutes.

When you stop recording, the audio automatically syncs to your cloud storage on the Nonomo web platform, which allows you to view and process your audio from the desktop without having to download any additional software. A 12-month subscription to the Nonomo Pro subscription service is included in the purchase of the Sound Capsule.

The pro subscription gives one member access to 20 hours of audio storage and audio enhancements, unlimited access to the recordings and a soon to be launched cloud editing solution. After those 12 months, you’ll have to pay $29 per month or the equivalent in your currency to retain those features. There is a mid-tier subscription that offers half of the storage and enhancements, and a free tier that reduces those hours to 4-hours each for storage and enhancement. Both cheaper options lose access to cloud editing.

The web platform completes the offering here, allowing you to view each audio .WAV as individual files in a multi-track layout or as a single file for processing, download, and publication. It also offers a range of software tools to further enhance your audio, including de-esser: crosstalk reduction, active speaker detection, loudness normalisation, and more.

It can also use AI to analyse the audio and deploy its tools to automatically clean up your audio. You can also invite others into the project for comment or editing, making collaboration easy. If you want to minimise your time in the editing process or don’t have the expertise to use a dedicated editing software, this is an ideal solution as it leaves you to focus on the fun part – the conversation and the content.

Performance

Excellent audio capture

Effective noise reduction

Reviewing the audio captured in a range of environments, it’s clear that Nomono has done its research and developed a robust system that makes capturing near studio quality audio possible in almost any reasonable environment.

From office spaces to parks and even large halls where issues like reverberation, background noise and reflective materials would all wreak havoc on more conventional audio recording solutions, the Nomono Sound Capsule shines.

The microphones have a dynamic range of 89dB, which is why you don’t need to set levels, there’s more than enough room in each recording’s 16-bit/48kHz file to avoid audio from peaking during conversation, even when things get expressive. That quality onboard microphones that are attached high up on the chest or lapel of each speaker, combined with the software capabilities deployed by the Space Recorder allow for highly effective noise reduction without tainting the speech of each participant.

This works better than a solely software-based solution because rather than simply capturing a single Noise Print, the Space Recorder is capturing the entire Noise Print throughout the recording. It’s so clever, yet so obviously beneficial that it’s surprising no one else has utilised a similar technique in this way before.

Final Thoughts The price is obviously going to be a barrier for some – it’s not cheap. But nor should it be cheap. A lot of work has clearly gone into developing this product that provides a unique set of tools, which make professional quality multi-person audio podcast recording as simple as clipping on a mic and pressing record on a big red button. You don’t need a special audio treated room. You don’t need to set up an audio mixer or large microphones on stands placing obstacles between you and your guests. It also removes the need to have any technical knowledge or experience with recording high quality audio, because it handles audio levels and ambient noise automatically. Perhaps you or your company has been speaking about doing a podcast for some time but have struggled because there’s so many technical components to consider that you haven’t had a chance to get your head around. Maybe you’re limited for space and don’t have the perfect sound environment to achieve clear, quality audio. This may be the case if you’ve already started a podcast, but the audio is very basic and not quite professional enough for your standards. The Nomono Sound Capsule is an all-in-one solution that eliminates many of the barriers to entry for those who want to get a professional-sounding podcast off the ground. Trusted Score

FAQs How many microphones does the Nomono Sound Capsule support? The Nomono Sound Capsule comes with four individual microphones.