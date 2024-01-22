Verdict

The Logitech Brio 100 is a decent budget webcam. It’s got a solid and compact chassis that looks good, while its software adds some useful functions. The 1080p/30fps is good in a variety of light environments, although it can be grainy in lower light conditions. Just watch out for its slightly thin-sounding microphone.

Pros Compact frame is easy to mount

Decent detail on displayed images

Options+ offers solid customisation Cons Uninspiring looks

Privacy shutter attachment is a little odd

Key Features 1080p/30fps output: The Logitech Brio 100 outputs at a 1080p resolution and 30 frames per second.

Logi Options+ software: Works with Logi Options+ software for controlling settings including automatic light balancing.

1.5m long USB cable: The Brio 100 also comes with a reasonably long 1.5 metre USB-A-ended cable.

Introduction

The Logitech Brio 100 isn’t a flashy or extravagant webcam. Instead, it’s the Swiss brand’s most affordable option in a series of releases that has refreshed their webcam lineup over the last few months.

It was released after Logitech had covered higher-tier options with the likes of the Brio 300 and Brio 500 in previous months, making the Brio 100 one of the more affordable choices within Logitech’s catalogue.

It’s good a good spec sheet and some compelling features for the price, but is it one of the best webcams out there? Read on to find out.

Design and Features

Familiar, oval design

Sturdy mounting clip

Useful additional software

As opposed to offering more of a left-field shape or design like its more expensive brothers, the Brio 100 borrows looks from another one of Logitech’s value hero webcams of years gone by, the C505 HD. It features the same oval-shaped front as the C505 HD and even the same two-tone grey colourway. Put the two side by side, and you’d be hard-pressed to find a difference between them.

Take a closer look, though, and you’ll find that there are some slight differences. The Logitech logo is removed from the main chassis of the Brio 100, and it’s now on a small webcam cover that clips over the frontage. The lettering denoting the 720p output has been changed to reflect the fact that the Brio 100 can record at 1080p.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Otherwise, it’s a compact shell that’ll fit well on a variety of different devices, including laptops and monitors. I had no trouble attaching the Brio 100 to either my main 27-inch monitor nor my 16-inch MacBook Pro. The integrated stand for attaching it to the top of screens is secure and folds away nicely when not being used. Unfortunately, it isn’t detachable, and there is no threading for tripod mounting if you don’t want to use the Brio 100’s clip.

The Brio 100 is plug-and-play, which is always handy, and its USB-A plug ensures compatibility with a wide range of devices. There is some additional software which can be downloaded in the form of Logitech’s excellent Options+ suite. It’s wowed me in the past when paired with some of the brand’s top brass in terms of keyboards and mice, and offers reasonable customisation with the Brio 100.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

There isn’t a live view of the camera’s output, unlike with some of Logitech’s more premium options, but it does at least provide the chance to fiddle with the brightness, contrast, saturation and sharpness settings, as well as to enable features such as Auto White Balance, Auto Exposure and Low Light Compensation. These genuinely make a difference in less-than-well-lit environments and provide a helping hand to make the Brio 100 a solid performer.

The Brio 100 in this Graphite colourway is also mostly comprised of PCR plastics – 77% to be precise – which is nice to see. Its packaging, according to Logitech also FSC-certified, although it was a surprise to find the front of the Brio 100 wrapped in plastic.

Performance and Video Quality

Decent video quality

Tight FOV

Reasonably clear microphone

Much like the Brio 300, Logitech’s entry-level Brio webcam outputs at 1080p/30fps. This is especially nice to see, given the tendency for more basic and cheaper webcams to stick with the equivalent of the HD-ready resolution of 720p. The Brio 100’s output in well-lit environments is solid for the price point with good colours and contrast, as well as excellent auto-light balancing. In some instances, however, it didn’t deal with light shining in from my bedroom window that well, leading some images to look a tad overexposed.

Low light performance is reasonable too, and while images were a tad grainy in places, the Brio 100 does a solid job of countering the lower light. The bothersome thing regardless of the lighting environment though is this webcam’s tighter 58-degree FOV. At times, it almost felt too tight, as I had to adjust myself to fit in the frame, and it is a fixed FOV too, meaning you can’t change it in any software.

On a brighter note, the omnidirectional microphone present on the Brio 100 offers solid pickup and clarity at its price point. It is a little thin-sounding, as is typical for more affordable webcam mics, but for the job of video conferencing, it’s perfectly serviceable. Friends I spoke to over Discord have little complaints about it, as did I in my testing.

Should you buy it? You want solid quality output: The 1080p/30fps combo offered by the Brio 100 is solid at its more affordable price point and offers good detail with reasonable motion. Buy Now You want flashier looks: If you want a more exciting-looking webcam, however, then it’s worth looking beyond the Brio 100 at other options, even those within Logitech’s product portfolio.

Final Thoughts For those simply after a serviceable 1080p webcam that will work with no additional fuss, the Logitech Brio 100 is a great choice. It’s well made and easy to mount atop a monitor or laptop screen as well as being compact enough to not look like an eyesore. The cable is long enough for easy placement, while its USB-A connector also offers vast compatibility. Its 1080p/30fps combination of resolution and frame rate is decent for the price and is more than good enough for the video conferencing workload the Brio 100 is designed for. Streamers and content creators on a budget could consider this one, although they may wish to pay the extra for a webcam with a 60fps frame rate for smoother motion, such as the Logitech StreamCam. Nonetheless, for a more affordable webcam, there’s a lot to like about Logitech’s entry-level option. Going for a step up in Logitech’s line will get you better image quality and more software options in the case of the Brio 300, but it is some way up the price ladder in terms of cost against the base model Brio 100. For most people though, the Brio 100 will be more than adequate. For more options though, check out our rankings of the best webcams we’ve tested. Trusted Score

How we test We use every webcam we test as our main device for video conferencing throughout the review period, while also running its proprietary software through its paces. We also check the device’s compatibility with more widely available software for professionals and content creators. Tested over a period of seven days Checked the capture quality with real-world testing

FAQs What resolution is the Logitech Brio 100? The Brio 100 outputs at 1080p/30fps in terms of resolution and frame rate.