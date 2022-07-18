Verdict

The Logitech G535 Lightspeed is a great wireless gaming headset that’s also seriously lightweight. Even if its design is a little unorthodox, the fact remains that this is a super-comfortable headset that you can wear for long periods with it excellent 35 hours of battery life. Audio is nicely balanced, although with a degree of low-end punch that’s especially useful in FPS games. Just watch out for the very basic software integration and okay passive noise isolation.

Pros Lightweight and comfortable

Balanced audio

Great battery life Cons Software is a little lacking in features

Okay passive noise isolation

Availability UK RRP: £109

USA RRP: $129

Key Features 40mm drivers The G535 Lightspeed features 40mm drivers that help to offer balanced audio

Logitech G Hub software Integration with Logitech G Hub software allows for some extra customisation

Flip-to-mute mic The G535 features a clever mic that on flipping up mutes the sound automatically

Introduction

The Logitech G535 Lightspeed is an intriguing gaming headset, featuring one of the most left-field designs of any model I’ve ever tested.

Priced at $129/£109, it sits at the top of the mid-range for wireless gaming headsets. For that price, you get an eye-catching design and a quoted 35 hours of battery life, alongside well-balanced audio.

But is it good enough to feature in our best gaming headset ranking? Let’s find out.

Design and Features

Lightweight frame

Intriguing ski-band headband

Simple controls

Logitech’s headsets have always been a little left-field in terms of looks, be it the aircraft headset-inspired looks of the G Pro X Wireless, to the ski-band headband of this Logitech G535 Lightspeed.

The plastic construction feels good, although given this is a lightweight headset, it may feel a smidgen cheap to some. The G535’s looks are pretty understated, and there isn’t much in the way of padding, especially around the headband.

A weight of 236g makes this one of the lighter headsets you can buy today, and Logitech states this model is a fair bit lighter than the G733 in its lineup. This results in a super-comfortable unit, even if the clamping force around the headband is a little lighter than you might be used to.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The ski-band style headband essentially takes the form of a piece of purple and blue fabric that mimics the shape of your head’s curvature under pressure. It distributes the weight more evenly over traditional padded headbands, offering a more comfortable user experience as a result. The lack of traditional padding may take some getting used to, however.

The padding on the G535 Lightspeed’s earcups feels good, made of what appears to be a breathable fabric – similar to that featured on Razer’s gaming headsets. There’s a little bit of room in the earcups; but overall, the G535 Lightspeed is a supremely comfortable headset.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Multimedia controls are some of the simplest I’ve seen, with just a power button and volume roller. There isn’t a microphone mute function, or a chat/game audio mixer, which is a shame given the G535 Lightspeed’s price. The G535 Lightspeed’s connectivity is as easy as it could possibly be too, with a single USB-A dongle that instantly recognized the headset when plugged into my PC.

Logitech claims the G535 Lightspeed will deliver 35 hours of playtime before they need to be charged back up via USB-C. In testing, we found this to be exactly on the nose. As for charge time, you can expect to wait around 90 minutes for this headset to be fully charged.

Sound and Mic Quality

Balanced audio

Slightly thin-sounding microphone

Simple software integration

The Logitech G535 Lightspeed’s audio is crisp and clear, with a more neutral sound profile that means all frequencies are well represented. In addition, there’s no noticeable distortion on either the lows or highs.

With that being said, I noticed a small bassy punch in the overall profile, which helped to emphasise the lower-end of songs a little more, with the bass brought a little further forward. The lower-end punch also worked out well in games, with explosions, gunfire and footsteps all appearing especially clear in a few rounds of CS:GO.

There isn’t any form of virtual surround sound, which is a bit questionable given the cost of this headset; but overall, the headset sounded pretty good.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The passive noise isolation on the Logitech G535 Lightspeed is okay for the most part, but the lack of real padding and a more open housing means they don’t block out much in the way of lower-end frequencies. For instance, when listening to music and typing out some work, even with the volume on high, the G535 Lightspeed wasn’t able to block out all typing noise.

In terms of its microphone, the G535 Lightspeed sounds like a lot of other gaming headsets, delivering reasonable clarity and natural-sounding voices, although it can lack some body and sound a little thin at times. The mic itself isn’t detachable, but features a flip-to-mute function that appears to be becoming increasingly common on gaming headsets these days.

The integration with Logitech’s G Hub software also appears a little light, with controls for volume and an on-board EQ present – but not much else. Some of Logitech’s more premium headsets feature additional mic control, with Blue Voice integration, and it may have been nice to see that here, for instance.

Final Thoughts The Logitech G535 Lightspeed is a seriously lightweight and comfortable gaming headset. It’s one of the lightest headsets I’ve come across, and felt fantastic in use for extended periods of time. The padding here is comfortable and breathable, although passive noise isolation isn’t the best. Audio is balanced, with a small emphasis on the lower-end, which works well in FPS titles that feature rumbling gunfire. The 35 hours of battery life also means the G535 Lightspeed delivers great endurance. Just be aware of the slightly thin-sounding microphone and lack of any real software customisation. Trusted Score

FAQs Is the Logitech G535 Bluetooth? No, the G535 uses Logitech’s own wireless technology via a USB-A dongle. Does Logitech g535 work with Nintendo Switch? This is not a good headset option for the Switch due to its reliance on a USB-A dongle.

