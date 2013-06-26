LG Smart TV - Apps and Video Content Review

LG Smart TV 2013 – Content

So far LG’s Smart TV system has impressed with its intuitive Magic Remote and search features, but the real acid test is the quality of apps and content available.

Where



content is concerned, on one level – the sheer number of apps available



– it’s extremely impressive. By the time you’ve taken all the games,



utility, infotainment, and video streaming apps into account there are



literally hundreds of different apps to choose from.

Of course,



having so many apps around could be confusing. But as well as the main



card/folder interface discussed earlier proving effective in helping you



shortcut your way to the sort of apps you like, LG has done a great job



this year of making sure that the submenus for each folder are also



attractive, clean and helpful, keeping the search and browsing processes



logical and clean.

We



do, though, question the quality of some/many of the apps LG’s Smart



platform is populated with. It seemed to us that a pretty high



percentage of them are beyond trivial, totally rubbish, or both. This



entirely confirms our long-held that pretty much the only apps that



really count on a Smart TV platform are those devoted to video; the rest



are mostly just filler.

So how does the LG platform stand up when we focus on video? Decently is probably the best way to sum it up.

LG 2013 Smart TV System – Video Streaming

In



the Premium card/folder are links to LoveFilm, the BBC iPlayer,



Netflix, Acetrax (though this will soon be gone), BlinkBox, BBC Sport,



YouTube, and KnowHow Movies. Clicking through on the More button adds



Skype, Naspter, EuroSport Player, Redbull TV, Live Sport TV,



DeezerCrackle, and Daily Motion – as well as the inevitable Twitter and



Facebook apps.

This is a solid effort, but you can’t ignore the



fact that Samsung additionally carries the key 4oD, Demand 5 and ITV



Player catchup services.

Another



small niggle on this secondary Premium content list is that the ‘TV’



box at the top left doesn’t keep playing your TV channel, but is instead



given over to an LG video advert before just sitting statically with



the LG logo in it.

The other main video streaming source is in



the card to the right of the Premium one: the 3D channel. And actually



as well as containing more content than we’d expected, the quality of



some of this content is also surprisingly strong. Rather than just



being populated by lots of weird documentaries and quirky stuff chiefly



sourced from Korea as was the case last year, now you can find such



reasonably ‘major’ things as a full 3D concert from Kylie Minogue’s



Aphrodite tour, Walt Disney’s G-Force movie, and The Lord of the Dance



with – coo! – Michael Flatley.

It



has to be said that we did experience a few streaming pauses on our



consistent 6Mbps broadband feed with this 3D content, but hopefully LG



will be able to improve the robustness of its streams over time.