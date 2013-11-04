iPad Air - Benchmark Tests Review

iPad Air Benchmark Tests

Aside from real-world usage we ran some standard benchmark tests on the iPad Air. We are comparing it with the Sony Xperia Z Ultra, which uses the very fast Snapdragon 800 SoC, the iPad 4, which uses the A6X SoC and the iPhone 5S, which uses the 64-bit A7 but clocked to a slightly lower speed.

In all graphs higher is better.

