iPad Air - Benchmark Tests Review

iPad Air Benchmark Tests
Aside from real-world usage we ran some standard benchmark tests on the iPad Air. We are comparing it with the Sony Xperia Z Ultra, which uses the very fast Snapdragon 800 SoC, the iPad 4, which uses the A6X SoC and the iPhone 5S, which uses the 64-bit A7 but clocked to a slightly lower speed.
In all graphs higher is better.
Score
Score in detail
-
Performance 10
-
Value 8
-
Design 10
-
Software & Apps 9
-
Sound Quality 8
-
Screen Quality 10
-
Battery Life 9
-
Build Quality 10