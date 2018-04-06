Huawei P20 Pro – Battery life

The Huawei P20 Pro sports a massive 4000mAh non-removable battery, which is more than enough to see the handset through at least two days of intermediate use – and it did on more than one occasion. I was unhooking the unit at 7:30 am and using it to browse Instagram and stream videos from YouTube and Netflix over 4G.

When I plugged it back in at 11:30 pm, it had around 54% (on average) remaining. That had replenished to 100% within a mere half an hour of the unit being on charge, thanks to Huawei’s Super Charge fast-charging feature – which I found to be a lot quicker than Samsung’s Adaptive Fast Charging.

If, for whatever reason, you find yourself needing to squeeze a few additional hours out of the cell, you have the option to reduce the screen resolution to 720p or limit the performance using the onboard Power Saving Mode. Both make a real difference to power consumption – if you can live with the sacrifices, that is.

The only real omission, having previously opted for Samsung’s best and brightest smartphones over the years, is the notable lack of wireless charging, which I would imagine, considering the phone’s size and Huawei considerable engineering prowess, could have easily been added to the Pro’s feature set during its development.

Why buy the Huawei P20 Pro?

The Huawei P20 Pro is a solid smartphone that’s bound to impress both amateur and seasoned photographers alike. Thanks to its high-end specifications, stunning design and best-in-class tri-camera setup there’s a lot to like about Huawei’s latest flagship endeavour. Its launch price of £799 is undoubtedly less appealing, however, the Huawei name still doesn’t carry the same weight as Apple or Samsung in markets including the UK, so expect to see it available for less, soon if not already.

If you’re after something a little cheaper and not as advanced, the Honor 10 is another exceptional smartphone aimed at photographers, albeit aspiring ones. It’s half the price of the P20 Pro and yet boasts an equally eye-catching design and AI-enhanced optics. There’s also the iPhone X and Samsung Galaxy S9 available, plus the OnePlus 6 if you’re looking to save a bit of money while still getting a flagship experience.

Verdict

A fantastic high-end smartphone with a camera setup that takes pictures no smartphone should be capable of.