Boasting AMD’s latest and greatest mobile processors, the 2-in-1 convertible HP Envy x360 looks to be a versatile powerhouse that could be ideal for both students and home browsers alike.

While I was able to get my hands on the model with the AMD Ryzen 5 2500U CPU, the HP Envy x360 is also available with the speedier AMD Ryzen 7 2700U (or even Intel’s 8th Generation i5/i7 Intel Core chips if you’re that way inclined).

But rather than just being your standard workhouse machine, this 2-in-1 also features Bang & Olufsen dual speakers, super-skinny bezels and a stunning Full HD 15.6-inch display to complete a rather snazzy premium package.

HP Envy x360 – Design

The majority of 2-in-1 laptops feel as flimsy as a plastic toy. The Envy x360, meanwhile, has a proper premium build. I get the impression that I could fling this into my bag with reckless abandon and not have to worry about anything snapping.

The glossy metal finish also contributes towards making the Envy x360 feel like a quality product. OK, so it does looks a bit basic compared to the likes of the Asus ZenBook 15, but some may appreciate the simplistic, no-nonsense approach.



Jumping aboard the bandwagon for 2018 fashion, the Envy x360 has super-skinny bezels on either side of the screen. The top horizontal bezel, however, looks a tad chunky compared to what you get with the Dell XPS 13 – not enough to stop the x360 from looking stellar, mind you.

There’s no creaking or resistance when you flip it into ‘tablet’ mode. My only concern here is that the Envy x360 is fairly hefty for a tablet, especially the 15.6-inch model that weighs in at 2.4kg. For reference, that’s more than triple the weight of the iPad Pro. Drop the x360 on your face during a Netflix binge in bed, and you could end up looking like Lord Voldemort, noseless wonder.



Unfortunately, I didn’t get to try the keyboard for as long as I’d have liked, but from the brief time that I did get to hammer the keys I was cautiously impressed – there should be enough ‘click’ here to satisfy essay-churning students.

Above the keyboard you’ll find a Bang & Olufsen speaker running across the width of the laptop. I didn’t get the opportunity to blare out my pop punk Spotify playlist, but I can at least confirm that the stylised speaker grille looks rather suave.

HP Envy x360 – Specifications

Since my Envy x360 hands-on took place at an AMD press event, I didn’t get the chance to test the laptop’s performance.

I did, however, get a look at the display, which looks rather lovely. The 15-inch Full HD screen was popping with bright, gorgeous colours. We didn’t get to see any of the 13-inch versions at the event and (obviously) none of the Intel ones.



All the necessary ports are present too, including USB-C and a headphone jack. Yup, good ol’ HP isn’t forcing you to go wireless just yet.

For the rest of the specs, we’ve slapped them in the below table with a side-by-side comparison of the two available AMD model and the one 15-inch Intel version (note: there are no 13-inch HP Envy x360’s with Intel CPUs).

Device HP Envy x360 13in (AMD) HP Envy x360 15in (AMD) HP Envy x360 15in (Intel) Display 13.3-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) touchscreen 15.6-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) touchscreen 15.6-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) touchscreen Processor AMD Ryzen 5 2500U / AMD Ryzen 7 2700U AMD Ryzen 5 2500U / AMD Ryzen 7 2700U Intel Core i7-8550U GPU AMD Radeon Vega 8 / AMD Radeon RX Vega 10 AMD Radeon Vega 8 / AMD Radeon RX Vega 10 Intel UHD Graphics 620 / Nvidia GeForce MX150 (4 GB GDDR5) Memory 8GB DDR4-2400 SDRAM 8GB DDR4-2400 SDRAM 8 GB DDR4-2400 SDRAM (1 x 8 GB) / 12 GB DDR4-2400 SDRAM (1 x 4 GB, 1 x 8 GB) / 16 GB DDR4-2400 SDRAM (2x8GB) Storage 128GB SSD / 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD 1TB HDD storage / 128 GB SSD storage 1TB 7200 rpm SATA, 16 GB PCIe NVMe Intel Optane / 1TB 7200 rpm SATA; 256 GB M.2 SSD / 512 GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD / 1TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD Battery Up to 11 hours Up to 10 hours + 30 mins Up to 9 hours and 15 minutes with FHD panel Ports USB Type-C 3.1 Gen 1, DisplayPort 1.4, 2x USB 3.1 Gen 1, headphone/microphone combo USB 3.1 Type-C Gen 2, DisplayPort 1.4, 2x USB 3.1 Gen 1, HDMI 2.0, headphone/microphone combo 1 USB 3.1 Type-C Gen 1 (Data Transfer up to 5 Gb/s, Power Delivery, DisplayPort 1.2, HP Sleep and Charge); 2 USB 3.1 Gen 1 (1 HP Sleep and Charge); 1 HDMI 2.0; 1 headphone/microphone combo Dimensions 307 x 215 x 14.9mm 359 x 246 x 18.9mm 359 x 246 x 18.9mm Weight 1.3kg 2.4kg 2.13kg Price £749-£999 £849-£999 £1149

*Touchscreen version only

HP Envy x360 – Price

The 13-inch model of the Envy x360 has a starting price of £749, which is actually pretty reasonable. Upgrade to the Ryzen 7 model and you’ll have to splash out £999.

Fancy a bigger screen? You can buy the 15-inch Envy x360 for £849, or spec it out to the max with a Ryzen 7 CPU and RX Vega 10 GPU by paying £999.

HP Envy x360 – Release date

The HP Envy x360 is available to buy now from HP’s online store.



HP Envy x360 – First impressions

From what I’ve seen of the HP x360 so far, I’m impressed. The premium design, gorgeous display and tablet capabilities combine for a computing package that seems ideal for students on their return to school. Considering what this 2-in-1 offers, the price isn’t half bad either at £849. That’s significantly cheaper than other go-to student laptops such as the MacBook, Dell XPS 13 and Surface Book 2 and so could prove to be a belter of a bargain for those starting their studies. I say “could” because we’re yet to know how well the Envy x360 performs. Trusted Reviews is currently testing out the 13-inch counterpart and will give you our verdict on that soon.