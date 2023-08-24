First Impressions

The Gigabyte Aorus M6 Wireless is the brand’s latest high-performance wireless gaming mouse. With the Razer Viper range in its sights, the specs fall a tad short but key comparisons will have to be reserved when a price is revealed.

Key Features Lightweight A low 74g weight for gamers who crave easy manoeuvrability.

Nvidia Reflex It is certified for Nvidia Reflex, for low latency performance.

Ambidextrous layout Works great for righties and lefties.

Introduction

The Gigabyte Aorus M6 Wireless gaming mouse is, largely, a no frills bit of kit. Gigabyte is pitching this mouse at serious gamers who want there to be little friction between their movements and what plays out on screen.

The gaming mouse arena is fierce, especially when it comes to lightweight options, with the Razer Viper V2 Pro, HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 and more all offering compelling picks.

But, what’s most notable about the M6 Wireless is the big change from the previous M5 model, with a huge switch up in terms of design and the overall philosophy of this mouse. Direct from Gamecom, here are my first impressions.

Price and Availability

There’s no word on pricing and availability for the Gigabyte Aorus M6 Wireless gaming mouse. But, the previous M5 model is available for around £60/$70. Given the boost in design and gaming-friendly specifications, I’d expect a decent bump in price this time around.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Design

Lightweight 74g build

Red Dot Design Award winner

While the design of the Gigabyte Aorus M6 Wireless is a departure from the previous model, it’s a familiar sight in the gaming mouse world. It gives off serious Razer Viper vibes, including the addition of an ambidextrous setup compared with the M5.

It does offer a splash of added personality compared to the Razer, which simply dons an RGB-customisable logo at its back. The Aorus M6 offers this and has an angular Aorus logo, as well as a smidge of RGB alongside, to give it an edgier look.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

In terms of a low weight, it can’t keep pace with devices like the Razer Viper V2 Pro and HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2, which offer sub-60g builds. But, at 74g, it tops some other competitors like the SteelSeries Aerox 9. Every gram counts for dedicated gamers but, in the hand, it still feels impressively low weight – and premium too.

Performance

26,000 DPI and 1ms latency

Up to 650ips and 50G acceleration

Nvidia Reflex

The Gigabyte Aorus M6 Wireless is focused on giving you those key enthusiast features and just getting out of your way.

Despite not topping excellent rivals at the top of the market, 26,000 DPI is still nothing to be sniffed at and a maximum of 650 ips (inches per second) as well as 50G acceleration represent strong responsiveness to speedy movements. Nvidia Reflex is on hand too, optimising latency which is a key feature for FPS fans

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

My first impressions using the mouse, I found it to be especially nippy, aided by the low weight. The additional buttons are easy to reach, whether you’re a leftie or a rightie. I did find the left and right mouse click to offer too much tactile feedback for my liking, with my preference landing on a lighter, speedier click rather than a perceptible crunch. This feel is offered by the mouses’ Japanese Omron switches, which are certified for 50-million clicks – I didn’t quite have the time to fully test this during my swift first impressions.

It might not be enough time to verify this either, but Gigabyte claims you can get a long 74 hours battery life with this gaming mouse. If you do decide to leave battery life concerns behind, you can use this mouse in wired fashion, with its detachable paracord cable. The cable is durable, lightweight and aims to stay tangle free.

On the software side, all buttons are fully customisable using the Gigabyte Control Center, with any presets saved directly onto the mouse’s onboard memory.