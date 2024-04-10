Verdict

The EH-LS800 is a high performing ultra short-throw projector with class leading brightness. It’s a great choice for general viewing, as well as home cinema, and features a Yamaha designed sound system – but it lacks a built-in TV tuner…

Pros Extremely bright light output

Yamaha-made audio system

Stylish design

Three HDMI inputs Cons You’ll need large furniture to accommodate it

HDR performance is a bit arbitrary

Built-in smart platform thin on content

Key Features Extremely bright light output Pumping out 4,000 ANSI lumens for bright room viewing

Laser light engine The EH-LS800 boasts a laser powered 3LCD image engine

Built-in audio system Better than average, a 2x10W soundbar designed by Yamaha is built-in

Introduction

The Epson EH-LS800 is a premium-priced ultra short-throw (UST) projector with enterprise grade brightness and a decor-friendly design.

Like other lifestyle beamers, it can cast a 100-inch plus image from a metre or less, transforming the least likely of spaces into a full-blown theatre.

If you’ve ever cursed the fact that a monster telly won’t make it into the elevator which services your fancy loft apartment, this manageable box is the obvious answer.

However, there are a few caveats you should be aware of before you tap your plastic…

Availability

Available now, the EH-LS800 is priced at £3,299 in the UK, as befits its position as the flagship Ultra Short projector in the Epson’s EpiqVision Ultra range.

In the US, the model sells for $3,499.

Design

Available in white and black finishes

Dimensions: 341 x 695 x 156mm (H/W/D)

Weight: 12.3kg

You’ll need to clear the top of your sideboard to accommodate the EH-LS800. It’s a sizable unit, albeit one that looks suitably modern.

It could easily double as a music centre, thanks to its curvaceous speaker grille. The sound system employed here has actually been designed by Yamaha, a brand that knows how to string a note or two together. It has a 2 x 10W stereo output, but sounds louder.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The EH-LS800 can double as a Bluetooth speaker when there’s nothing you want to watch.

Connectivity is generous. There are three HDMI inputs, one with ARC (Audio Return Channel). One of these is assigned as a Game input, and supports 120Hz at 60Hz, and 4K/60Hz, but it can only be accessed via the Game menu.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Also provided is a digital optical audio output, headphone mini-jack and two USB-A ports. Unlike rival UST ‘Laser TVs’ there’s no onboard TV tuner.

The smart platform of choice here is Android, although the implementation is a little light on content. You’ll need to budget for a streaming media stick if you want easy access to a full complement of streaming apps.

Features

Super Resolution Mode

HDR support

Manual focus ring

It may be positioned as a lifestyle product, but the EH-LS800 doesn’t skimp on traditional projection niceties.

Auto Contrast Enhancement and image enhancing Super Resolution (sharpness) modes are manually adjustable, while HDR support covers HDR10 and HLG, but there’s no Dolby Vision.

Frame interpolation options include Off, Low, Normal and High. For the most part, the picture remains cinematic, avoiding the slippery traits of the soap opera effect.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Setup involves a modicum of manual correction, using patterns provided. There’s no autofocus, instead the image is snapped into focus using a ring on the side of the projector, hidden behind a removable panel.

The laser light engine can produce undiminished brightness for around 20,000 hours, which Epson equates to about ten years of average use. Dynamic contrast is rated at 2,500,000:1.

Input lag is quoted at less than 20ms.

Performance

4000 lumens brightness

Variable HDR effect

2 x 10W stereo sound system

You really don’t need a great deal of space to cast a giant image with the EH-LS800. Park the projector just centimetres from a handy wall, and you’ll find yourself rewarded with a massive image.

Like all UST projectors, performance is going to be at its optimum when used with a screen, preferably an ambient light reflecting model (Epson sells a 100-inch ALR screen, the ELPSC35).

However they are at their most appealing when they simply transform a convenient white wall into a display. I suspect for most buyers, the latter will be the preferred option.

Arguably the most important difference between this Epson and its main UST rivals, lurks under the bonnet: while rivals utilise DLP, Epson has its own 3LCD solution.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

This triple LCD panel stack doesn’t always seem as surgically sharp as single chip DLP, but I think it often looks more filmic, and it doesn’t suffer from rainbow fringing around areas of high contrast, which is a common DLP trait.

Image clarity is high. While the EH-LS800 isn’t native 4K, it uses an advanced pixel shifting technique to create a 3840 x 2160 pixel dense image. Epson describes this as 4K Enhancement.

Personally, I think you’d be hard pressed to spot this sleight of hand, particularly with streamed 4K source material.

If there’s one attribute an ultra-short-throw projector needs more than any other it’s brightness, and this Epson has this in abundance. This model’s light output is rated at 4000 ANSI lumens, which puts it ahead of rivals like the Leica Cine 1 and Hisense L5.

I found it was bright enough for use during daytime in a moderately well-lit room.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

This luminosity helps with HDR content. Because projectors can’t handle HDR in the same way a TV can, they tend to take a more broad brush approach to lifting specular highlights, which can lead to images appearing dimmer than you might expect.

That doesn’t happen here. HDR images retain their dynamic punch. Helpfully, you can manually adjust the HDR effect, using a sliding control variable between 1 – 16. It’s worth trying a few settings. I decided 9/10 provided the best balance.

Black level performance is decent, although the projector invariably has limitations. It does err on the side of dark grey, but provides enough room for shadow detail to convey depth.

Avatar: The Way of Water (Disney+) really allows the LS800 to really shine. With excellent detail, rich colours and appreciable dynamics, this sci-fi soap opera looks every inch the blockbuster.

Colour vibrancy is pronounced, with primary colours bright and solid. It looks lush with animated content like Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (Sky Cinema UHD). Motion handling is generally good too. Fast moving action maintains clarity without undue judder, as evidenced by the numerous duelling cars found in the Fast & the Furious franchise (UHD Blu-ray).

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The Epson’s 2.1 sound system is a definite cut above what you would typically encounter on a projector. It has decent volume and delivers a wide stereo soundstage. There’s a choice of audio presets – Theatre, TV, Studio, Stadium, Concert and Karaoke – as well as some surround virtualization, so plenty to play around with. The default Theatre setting works well enough.

If you want to pass the projector’s stereo feed out to an external sound system, there’s always the HDMI ARC (Audio Return Channel).

Operating noise is around 32dB. You’ll notice it running in a quiet room, but it’s relatively easy to mask when you crank up the volume.

Should you buy it? You use your projector in a bright room At 4000 ANSI lumens, you could watch this projector with the lights on. Buy Now You stream a lot of content You’ll need to consider getting a streaming stick if you want the full complement of streaming services

Final Thoughts The EH-LS800 is an outstanding ultra-short-throw projector, with sensational brightness and style to spare. It won’t look like an eyesore in your living room, and it’s ideal for viewing sports and everyday TV in rooms with some ambient light. Of course, the LS800 really comes into its own if full darkness, which allows contrast and colour fidelity to punch through. The built-in sound system is also a cut above the ordinary, with its expansive presentation. You’ll need to augment it with your own content sources though, as the Android provision is basic, and there’s no TV tuner built in. Well worth auditioning. Trusted Score

How we test We test every projector we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. Tested over several days Tested with real world use

FAQs Does the Epson LS800 support Dolby Atmos? The projector itself can’t play Atmos soundtracks, but it has an HDMI eARC port to passthrough Atmos tracks to a compatible soundbar.