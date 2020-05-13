Dell Multi-Device Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Review

Verdict The Dell Multi-Device Wireless Keyboard and Mouse combo is a decent offering, if a little highly-priced given its quality. The combo’s showpiece is easy Multi-Device switching which it duly fulfils. However, competition is strong if you don’t need this feature. Pros Pleasing and quiet typing

Multi-device switching works great

Mouse is larger and comfier than it looks Cons Cheap feeling mouse click and wheel

Middling key feedback

Key Specifications Review Price: £92.39

Connect two Bluetooth 5.0 and one 2.4GHz (USB dongle) simultaneously

36 months of battery life

1600 DPI mouse

Programmable keys

Batteries included

Dell is a veteran in the productivity keyboard space, especially when it comes to the ol’ keyboard and mouse combo. But what does the Dell Multi-Device Wireless Keyboard and Mouse bring to the table in 2020?

The Dell Multi-Device Wireless Keyboard and Mouse comes with one big feature that, for some, could trump any niggling negatives against rivals.

This feature is “Multi-Device”, which Dell claims offers easy-switching between three devices. While the feature could be super handy for many, the combo will need to attract a wider audience to be a success.

Hands-on: Razer Blade Stealth 2020 review

Dell Multi-Device Wireless Keyboard and Mouse design – Not a world-beater

The design of the Dell Multi-Device Wireless Keyboard is hard to fault. From above, the keyboard has a similar look to other premium keyboards like those from Apple and Microsoft – stylish yet functional.

Dig a bit deeper though and there’s definitely some deficiencies under the surface. The keys look a tad cramped compared to some competitors, and the materials used feel far from premium. Despite this, the build quality remains strong, with no flex from corner to corner.

The two-tone design of the keys allows this device to stand out against the single colour that others offer, but that’s all the colour you’ll get with no backlighting at all.

Regarding style, the same praise can’t be extended for the mouse which looks like it’s from a bygone era. The design could be worse, and it differentiates itself somewhat from mice of old with a more ergonomically-friendly shape, but it won’t be catching any eyes.

Related: Best Laptops 2020

Dell Multi-Device Wireless Keyboard and Mouse performance – Par for the course

Much like the design, the performance of this Dell keyboard and mouse combo is not going to blow anyone away.

The keyboard won’t disappoint anyone looking for a basic productivity/office experience, with a decent amount of travel while managing to stay rather quiet.

However, if you’re interested in gaming or have experienced keyboards from a higher price range than this one, then you might find it lacking. There’s little in the way of tactile feedback, providing a bit of a thud when you get in the typing rhythm – yet, I haven’t experienced any typing fatigue from this.

The standard of the mouse is the biggest letdown of this package. There are no faults here like connection issues, but I’m not keen on the clickers or mouse wheel.

The clicking takes slightly more pressure than your average mouse, and it really feels like you’re using a mouse from several years ago. The mouse wheel is also rather loose and can’t be adjusted.

The mouse does somewhat redeem itself with its nice ergonomics and additional features – as with the keyboard you can switch between devices with dedicated buttons on the mouse. There are also two customisable buttons on the side.

Related: Intel Ice Lake

Dell Multi-Device Wireless Keyboard and Mouse features – Multi-device delight

A big reason why this combo would jump out to you is its ability to easily switch between devices. If you are using a laptop in tandem with a desktop PC or just want to be able to easily switch from one to another quickly, this combo package makes it super simple.

You get a 2.4GHz dongle for one of the three connections, then Bluetooth 5.0 is used for the other two. The pairing is super simple, and they can then be switched via both the keyboard and the mouse.

I tested this feature by connecting to three separate laptops, and it worked like a dream – quick and without a stutter. So, if this is the main reason you are considering this combo, then you won’t be disappointed.

Related: MacBook Pro 2020

Should you buy the Dell Multi-Device Wireless Keyboard and Mouse?

The Dell Multi-Device Wireless Keyboard and Mouse has tough competition from either side, from premium brands to trusted hopefuls.

We recently reviewed the Cherry DW 9000 Slim which gives you a slightly more stylish look and a more premium feel for a very similar price. The chiclet keys will likely provide a more modern typing experience that you’d be used to from current laptops and our review described them as “fantastically comfortable”.

Dell also faces tough competition from within. The company offers a full-size premium keyboard and mouse combo with similar functionality and a better design for not much of a higher price. This model does still sport the older Bluetooth 4.0 standard so waiting for a newer version should also be considered.

The Dell Multi-Device Wireless Keyboard and Mouse combo is a decent offering if a little highly-priced given its quality. The combo’s showpiece is easy Multi-Device switching which it duly fulfils. However, competition is strong if you don’t need this feature.

Trusted Score



Computing Writer Adam joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Newcastle University with an MA in Multimedia Journalism. He has a background in covering everything from consumer tech and video ga…