Rumours suggest Apple will launch the MacBook Pro 2020, a refreshed version of the 13-inch laptop, in the first half of the year.

This follows the recent release of the MacBook Pro 16-inch, which saw a new scissor-switch keyboard, ditching the controversial butterfly-switch alternative in the process.

The 13-inch MacBook Pro 2020 reportedly sees the same upgrade, as well as the razor-thin bezel to keep up with modern laptop design trends.

It’s also been suggested the refresh will give the 13-inch laptop a processor upgrade, with the current available model still stuck with the outdated 8th Generation Intel Core chip.

With all the rumours doing the rounds, as well as the recent launch of the 16-inch MacBook Pro, it seems inevitable Apple’s 13-inch laptop will be getting an upgrade sooner rather than later.

MacBook Pro 2020 release date – When will it launch?

The MacBook Pro 2020 will launch in the first half of this year if rumours are to be trusted.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says to expect new MacBooks with scissor keyboards in the second quarter of 2020. This lines up with the expectation that Apple will have a product showcase in the Spring.

The also correlates with the timing of the 13-inch MacBook Pro launch in May 2019, further increasing the odds these reports are accurate.

MacBook Pro 2020 price – How much will it cost?

There is no word on the price of the 13-inch MacBook Pro 2020.

The 2019 model currently has a baseline price of £1299, climbing up to £1999 when you upgrade the specs to the max. The 13-inch MacBook Pro 2020 will likely share a similar price range.

MacBook Pro 2020 keyboard

The biggest change reported for the 13-inch MacBook Pro 2020 is the keyboard, as it follows in the new 16-inch MacBook Pro’s footsteps by ditching the butterfly switches in favour of the scissor switches.

While the butterfly switches felt shallow, the new scissor-switch keyboard apparently has roughly double the travel, resulting in a far more pleasant typing experience.

It’s hardly a surprise that Apple is reportedly going to implement the scissor switches into the 13-inch MacBook Pro, but it’s still a very welcome move.

MacBook Pro 2020 design

The second most notable upgrade the 16-inch MacBook Pro saw was an increase in screen size – even if it was a very small jump.

Reports suggest the 13-inch MacBook Pro will not see any change in screen size, despite the rumours suggesting it will see its bezel shrunk down. Apple will apparently focus on making the 13-inch laptop smaller, which makes a lot of sense since this is an ultrabook that boasts about its portability prowess.

It’s understood the keyboard size will remain the same despite the overall laptop shrinking slightly. Otherwise, the MacBook Pro 2020 is expected to retain the same design as the previous iteration.

MacBook Pro 2020 performance

The current 13-inch MacBook Pro is still using 8th Generation Intel Core processors, which is pretty outdated compared to the 10th Generation Intel Core chip found in the modern rivals such as the Dell XPS 13 and Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 13.

For this reason, it would be odd if Apple were to upgrade the keyboard while neglecting the performance. However, it’s not guaranteed Apple will jump up to Intel’s 10th Generation chips even if it were to upgrade the processor.

Despite only launching a few months ago, the 16-inch MacBook Pro currently only uses a 9th Generation Intel Core processor. We can’t see the smaller and cheaper 13-inch model boasting superior specs, so it’s likely Apple’s new laptop will adopt the same 9th Gen chip – unless the 16-inch MacBook Pro is in line to get a processor refresh this year too.

