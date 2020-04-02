First Impressions The Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 is an eye-catching gaming laptop that looks to pack as much horsepower as it can into an impressively sleek design. The specs look set to rival the best of the best when it comes to gaming and creative workstations – and it has a hefty price to reflect this. It's obviously the dual-screen setup that's most fascinating, but whether Asus can get the developer support to make the most of it remains to be seen.

Key Specifications 15.6-inch Full HD 300Hz / 4K 60Hz

14.09-inch secondary display

Intel Core i7-10875H / i7-10980HK

Up to Nvidia RTX 2080 Super GPU

Up to 32GB RAM

Up to 2TB SSD storage

Dimensions: 360 x 268 x 21mm

Weight: ~2.4kg (TBD)

The ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 is another boundary-pushing device from Asus, which raises the question of just how much graphics power can be packed into this unique form factor.

In terms of appearance, this device is a glorious fusion between the Asus ROG Mothership and Asus ZenBook Pro Duo. The displays are eye-catching in their own right, but it’s the mystifying mechanism of the second display that will leave you mimicking the “:O” emoji.

Aside from its surprisingly slim design and impressive build quality, the Asus Zephyrus Duo 15 is an absolute spec powerhouse thanks to the arrival of Intel’s 10th Generation H-Series processors and Nvidi RTX Super GPUs, with Asus aiming to provide an experience that will wow gamers and creatives alike.

Related: Intel 10th Gen H-series processors

Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 price – How much will it cost?

Prices for the Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 start at £2999.99. All this innovation and power in one package doesn’t come cheap.

Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 release date – When will it launch?

The Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 is set to hit shelves from July 2020.

Hands on: Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 review

I had the opportunity to go hands-on with this impressive laptop. In that time I wasn’t able to put its specs through their paces, but I did get a handle on the Asus ROG Duo 15’s design and layout.

Let’s start with the laptop’s party piece: the second display. I’ve been a sceptic of second displays, from the Asus ScreenPad on ultrabooks to the smaller secondary display on the HP Omen X 2S – but this could be a turning point.

As you open the laptop, the ROG ScreenPad Plus secondary display rises up to a far more pleasant viewing angle than at the flat 180 degrees. It is this design decision that makes all the difference for me – its position makes it far easier to catch sight of the content on the display.

Related: Nvidia launches RTX Super graphics for laptops

And this display is far from a thoughtless add-on. It offers a remarkable 3840 x 1100 resolution; plus there’s the prospect of how it will work with select games.

ROG is working with game developers to create apps and add-ons that utilise ScreenPad Plus. Game developer Techland is working to optimise its games such as Dying Light 2 for the secondary display and extension developer Overwolf offers apps that allow for stats and loadouts to be shown – including for games like League of Legends, CS:GO and Fortnite.

Asus confirmed that some ‘unconfirmed games’ will also offer unique features for the ScreenPad Plus, but representatives remained tight-lipped about the identities. It’s good to hear though, as features like this live and die by the software support.

Aside from the landmark second display, the Zephyrus Duo offers cracking hardware across the board. The main display looks great and provides the option of going for 4K resolution greatness or Full HD 300Hz gaming goodness.

The keyboard is suitably clicky, so gamers will be happy, plus there’s the incorporated trackpad and mouse keys – both of which are fine, but many will likely opt for a separate mouse.

Related: AMD Ryzen 4000

The overall design is just a marvel to look at – and considering its form, the Zephyrus Duo 15 weighs less than you’d think at roughly 2.4kg. Of course, it’s still a long way from ultrabook territory.

After years of gaming behemoths and ugly workstations, laptops such as the Zephyrus Duo 15 and Razer Blade 15 Studio Edition demonstrate you no longer need to compromise looks for performance.

We’ll dive deeper into the performance of this behemoth when we can get some benchmark data, but it’s worth mentioning how this power-hungry laptop intends to deal with thermals.

Asus touted a liquid-cooling solution for all ROG laptops with 10th-Gen processors, as well as a ventilation system that sits beneath the ROG ScreenPad Plus.

Related: Nvidia Ampere

Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 – First impressions

Since we were only able to get brief hands-on time with the Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15, we can’t comment on performance, battery life or durability just yet – and so can’t give an official recommendation. That said, the Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 has the potential to be a glass-ceiling breaking device. This laptop aims to offer powerful creative and gaming solutions in an eye-catching yet functional design.

The biggest barrier to entry for the ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 is its price, which starts at £2999.99. For the gaming market, you’ll likely have to be a professional or a hardcore gamer with plenty of cash to warrant the spend. For creatives, this is once again a device made for professionals.

The price might seem high but it doesn’t stand out especially amongst other spec titans on the market – such as the Razer Blade 15 Studio Edition – and the ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 comes with the added benefits of its unique design.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 is an eye-catching laptop that looks to pack as much horsepower as it can into an impressively sleek design. The specs look set to rival the best when it comes to gaming and creative workstations – and it has a hefty price to reflect this. Keep an eye on Trusted Reviews for the final review in the coming months.

A ’hands on review’ is our first impression of a product only - it is not a full test and verdict. Our writer must have spent some time with the product to describe an early sense of what it’s like to use. We call these ‘hands on reviews’ to make them visible in search. However these are always unscored and don’t give recommendations. Read more about our reviews policy

Computing Writer Adam joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Newcastle University with an MA in Multimedia Journalism. He has a background in covering everything from consumer tech and video ga…