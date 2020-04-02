Razer is updating the Blade 15 for 2020 – with the headline features including bringing the latest and greatest from Nvidia and Intel to the fore. Is it enough to put one of the most popular gaming hardware brands to the top of the tree?

Razer Blade 15 has been an appealing option for gamers for some time now, offering quality gaming in some of the best-looking devices on the market.

Razer has even looked to take a swing at the ultrabook market with the Razer Blade Stealth 13 and at creative professionals with the Razer Blade 15 Studio Edition.

For 2020, Razer is kicking off with updating its bread and butter – the Razer Blade 15 – with a focus on raw horsepower via the latest graphics and CPU tech. Let’s dive into the Razer Blade 15 2020.

Related: Best gaming laptop 2020

Razer Blade 15 2020 price – How much will it cost?

The Razer Blade 15 2020 has a lot of SKUs, seven in total, when you take into account both the Base Model and the Advanced Model.

The Base Model starts at $1599 and goes up to $2299 for the top-spec. While the Advanced Model begins at $2599 and climbs up to $3299.99.

We’ll update this article one we hear more about UK pricing details, which are yet to be confirmed.

Related: Intel 10th gen H-Series

Razer Blade 15 2020 Base Model specs – How powerful is the Base Model?

As I’ve just mentioned, there’s plenty of different options if you want to pick up a Razer Blade 15 2020. Take a look below for all the specs of the four versions of the Base Model:

Price $1599 $1799 $1999 $2299 Display 144Hz Full HD 144Hz Full HD 144Hz Full HD 60Hz 4K OLED Graphics Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Max-Q Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q SSD 256GB 512GB 512GB 512GB Processor Intel Core i7-10750H Intel Core i7-10750H Intel Core i7-10750H Intel Core i7-10750H Memory 16GB DDR4 16GB DDR4 16GB DDR4 16GB DDR4 Ports Ethernet, Thunderbolt 3 USB-C, 2x USB 3.1 Gen 1, USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, HDMI 2.0 Ethernet, Thunderbolt 3 USB-C, 2x USB 3.1 Gen 1, USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, HDMI 2.0 Ethernet, Thunderbolt 3 USB-C, 2x USB 3.1 Gen 1, USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, HDMI 2.0 Ethernet, Thunderbolt 3 USB-C, 2x USB 3.1 Gen 1, USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, HDMI 2.0 Battery 65Wh 65Wh 65Wh 65Wh Dimensions 19.9 x 235 x 355mm 19.9 x 235 x 355mm 19.9 x 235 x 355mm 19.9 x 235 x 355mm

Razer Blade 15 2020 Advanced Model specs – How powerful is the Advanced Model?

Alongside the cheaper Base Model, Razer has released a more premium Advanced Model last year. In 2020, Razer is offering three options of this version – dive in below:

Price $2599 $2999.99 $3299.99 Display 300Hz Full HD 300Hz Full HD 60Hz 4K OLED Touch Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super Max-Q Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super Max-Q Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super Max-Q SSD 512GB 1TB 1TB Processor Intel Core i7-10875H Intel Core i7-10875H Intel Core i7-10875H Memory 16GB DDR4 16GB DDR4 16GB DDR4 Ports Thunderbolt 3 USB-C, SD Card Reader, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2, USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, HDMI 2.0 Thunderbolt 3 USB-C, SD Card Reader, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2, USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, HDMI 2.0 Thunderbolt 3 USB-C, SD Card Reader, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2, USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, HDMI 2.0 Battery 80Wh 80Wh 80Wh Dimensions 17.8 x 235 x 355mm 17.8 x 235 x 355mm 17.8 x 235 x 355mm

Razer Blade 15 2020 performance – Cutting edge kit

While we can’t comment much on performance until we review the latest Razer Blade 15 2020 models, the specs are certainly eye-catching – setting up a heated clash with laptops sporting the new AMD Ryzen 4000 processors.

Razer has packed in the just-announced Intel 10th Gen H-Series chips (with the attention-grabbing eight-core i7-10875H on the Advanced model) alongside the new Super variations of Nvidia’s top-performing cards for the Advanced Models – a potentially potent combo.

For the spec-hungry fanatics, some may be disappointed to see the Blade 15 2020 top out at 16GB RAM. 32GB RAM is often overkill but, at Razer prices, those who like machines with beefy specs might look elsewhere for a RAM fix.

Related: What is ray tracing?

Razer Blade 15 2020 design – Keyboard quibbles

If you’ve seen recent Razer Blade 15 models over recent years, then you’ll be familiar with this design, with next to no variation on the previous design. That’s no bad thing though, as Razer laptops offer a premium aluminium design that sets it above most gaming laptops in terms of look, although I’m personally eager for an end to the bright green logo on the back.

The most notable change is to the keyboard. Razer told us they’ve had feedback regarding the size of the right Shift key and, as such, they’ve shelved the larger arrow keys for 2020. We’ve now got the half-arrow key design you see on many laptops, a larger right Shift key and a repositioned right Fn key.

Frequent users of the right Shift key will likely be buoyed by this decision, but fans of larger arrow keys will be less impressed.

Razer Blade 15 2020 display – Display deliberations

In the Razer Blade 15 2020 range, there are four different displays and – as creator and gamer-friendly devices – they’ll likely have a big impact on buying decisions.

The Base Model offers a 144Hz Full HD panel for its three “cheaper” models, which will probably be the display that most Razer Blade 15 buyers will end up using. At the top end of the Base Model range is a 4K OLED. Having reviewed the Razer Blade 15 Studio Edition with one of the company’s 4K OLED’s, it was an impressive display that made colours pop so it’d be great if this is replicated here.

The Base Model’s 4K display isn’t a touchscreen. If you are so inclined, then you’ll have to look to the highest spec of the Advanced Model – offering a 4K OLED Touch panel.

For the other two Advanced Models, there’s a whopping 300Hz Full HD display. 300Hz is a refresh rate that is becoming more prominent for gaming-focused laptops and is sure to attract many who want that ultra-speedy frames-per-second experience.

Computing Writer Adam joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Newcastle University with an MA in Multimedia Journalism. He has a background in covering everything from consumer tech and video ga…