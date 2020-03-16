AMD has officially released more details for its new Ryzen 4000 laptop processors, with specs and benchmark results suggesting they could be even more powerful than Intel’s rial chips.

AMD’s Ryzen 4000 processors are split up into three main categories; U-Series, H-Series and Pro-Series. The U-Series chips are specifically made for ultra-thin consumer laptops, featuring up to eight cores for a respectable performance and improved integrated graphics so you can game without a graphics card.

The Ryzen 4000 H-Series processors, meanwhile, are intended for those who need a high-performance laptop for gaming and creative work. Here, you can get base clock speeds up to 3.3GHz with the top-line option offering boosted speeds up to 4.4 GHz.

Finally, the Pro-Series processors are designed to fit business-focused laptops, flaunting advanced technology and bang-up-to-date security features.

All of these processors use AMD’s new Zen 2 core, which allows for a 15% higher IPC, improved graphics and better power efficiency compared to previous AMD mobile chips. Support for the likes of WiFi 6 and 5G will also be included.

Judging from the specs and features, the AMD Ryzen 4000 processor looks to be in a very strong position to rival Intel’s Ice Lake and Comet Lake chips. But with Intel’s Tiger Lake mobile CPUs on the horizon, it’s difficult to know how long AMD can retain the advantage.

For more details on Ryzen 4000, including price, release date, specs and performance, keep scrolling down.

Related: Best Laptop Deals 2020

Ryzen 4000 release date – When will AMD’s mobile CPU launch?

You should see laptops with Ryzen 4000 processors launching very soon. The Lenovo Yoga Slim will be among the first, featuring up to a Ryzen 7 4800U. Lenovo claims this will be the very first ultra-thin laptop to feature an 8-core x86 processor.

While no specific release date was provided for the Yoga Slim, it was suggested it will be hitting stores shortly – we reckon it could be a matter of weeks rather than months.

Ryzen 4000 price – When will AMD’s mobile CPU launch?

It’s impossible to say how much Ryzen 4000 processors will cost, as they contribute towards the overall cost of the laptop rather than being available with individual prices.

It will be up the laptop manufacturer to set the prices then, although AMD laptops have traditionally been more affordable than Intel counterparts. With Ryzen 4000 mobile processors offering a far more competitive performance this time around, it’s difficult to know whether it will still offer affordable prices.

The early signs are promising though, with the upcoming Lenovo Slim 7 featuring Ryzen 4000 processors and seeing a starting price of $849.99 in the US. There’s no confirmed UK price just yet, but this roughly translates to £700 which is well below the typical £1000 for modern ultrabooks.

Related: Best Laptop 2020

Ryzen 4000 U-Series specs

AMD’s 3rd Generation Ryzen mobile processors will be the world’s first 8-core x86 CPU for ‘ultrathin notebooks’. For comparison, Intel’s Ice Lake processors use 4 cores at most.

These improvements are mostly thanks to the move to the Zen 2 architecture, which features a 7nm process node. This is even smaller than the 10nm transistor found with Intel’s Ice Lake, which is great news for AMD, freeing up more room to increase the performance and make the chip more power-efficient simultaneously.

The key strength of the Ryzen 4000 over Intel’s processors is the capability to fit multiple cores on the processor while also featuring a powerful integrated graphics engine. This also makes AMD’s SKUs a lot more simple to digest, especially when compared to Intel which has split up its 10th Generation processors into the Ice Lake and Comet Lake ranges.

AMD Ryzen 4000 (U-Series)

Cores / Threads Frequency

(Base / Boost) TDP AMD Ryzen 7 4800U 8 / 16 1.8 / 4.2 GHz 15W AMD Ryzen 7 4700U 8 / 8 2.0 / 4.1 GHz 15W AMD Ryzen 5 4600U 6 / 12 2.1 / 4.0 GHz 15W AMD Ryzen 5 4500U 6 / 6 2.3 / 4.0 GHz 15W AMD Ryzen 3 4300U 4 / 4 2.7 / 3.7 GHz 15W

Intel Ice Lake (U-Series)

Cores / Threads Frequency

(Base / Boost) TDP Intel Core i7-1068G7 4 / 8 2.3 / 4.1 GHz 28W Intel Core i7-1065G7 4 / 8 1.3 / 3.9 GHz 15W Intel Core i5-1035G7 4 / 8 1.2 / 3.7 GHz 15W Intel Core i5-1035G4 4 / 8 1.1 / 3.7 GHz 15W Intel Core i5-1035G1 4 / 8 1.0 / 3.6 GHz 15W Intel Core i3-1005G1 2 / 4 1.2 / 3.4 GHz 15W

Intel s Comet Lake (U-Series)

Cores / Threads Frequency

(Base / Boost) TDP Intel Core i7-10710U 6 / 12 1.1 / 4.7 GHz 15W Intel Core i7-10510U 4 / 8 1.8 / 4.9 GHz 15W Intel Core i5-10210U 4 / 8 1.6 / 4.2 GHz 15W Intel Core i3-10110U 2 / 4 2.1 / 4.1 GHz 15W

The Radeon integrated graphics engine in the Ryzen 4000 processors is an important feature to factor in, theoretically allowing you to play video games without a graphics card. Intel’s Ice Lake chips were also capable of this, but AMD claims its graphics engine is even more powerful.

There’s no question Ryzen 4000 will have more GPU grunt than Intel’s Comet Lake chips though since they’re limited to basic Intel UHD graphics.

Related: Nvidia Ampere

Ryzen 4000 U-Series performance

How do the Ryzen 4000 U-Series specs translate into performance? AMD has provided some insight via benchmark graphs, although these results should be taken with a pinch of salt considering AMD collected the data and didn’t use the most powerful Ice Lake chip (Intel Core i7-1068G7) for comparison.

Still, it’s great to get some early impressions of the Ryzen 4000 U-Series performance. AMD’s data see the Ryzen 7 4800U laptop processor top the charts for every single benchmark when testing single-thread, multi-thread and graphics performance.

It’s incredibly impressive to a laptop chip excel at both multi-thread (handy for web browsing and running multiple applications) and graphics performance, as you’ve previously had to pick between the two with Intel’s Ice Lake and Comet Lake offerings.

While Intel’s Ice Lake processor was technically capable of gaming without a discrete graphics card, its performance was admittedly underwhelming. The Ryzen 4000 looks to offer a more stable high performance, with AMD claiming the Ryzen 7 4800U can run Rocket League at 110fps, GTA V at 53fps and Fortnite at 68fps when running the games at 1080p with low graphics settings.

Battery performance has also been given a big boost compared to previous generations of AMD mobile processors. While its hard to directly compare chips in this regard, as the design of a laptop can have a major influence, AMD used the new Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 (with a Ryzen 7 4800U) to compare to the Dell XPS 13 (with an Intel Core i7-1065G7).

AMD claimed to do thorough testing – incorporating productivity, graphics activity and video playback – in its battery benchmarking, seeing the Dell XPS 13 score 11 hours of juice, and the Yoga Slim 7 with a slightly more superior 11.5 hours result. This is a very encouraging sign for AMD, with the processor manufacturer previously struggling to compete with Intel on this front.

Of course, we can’t confirm any of these results until we’ve tested a Ryzen 4000 laptop ourselves. Stay tuned at Trusted Reviews, as we will begin to review such laptops over the coming months.

Related: Intel Tiger Lake

Ryzen 4000 H-Series specs

The Ryzen 4000 H-Series laptop processors are designed specifically for gamers and creators, seeing higher clock speeds (most noticeably for single-thread frequency) and higher TDP (thermal design power) when compared to AMD’s U-Series chips.

The Ryzen 4000 H-Series also offers benefits over Intel’s H-Series range, with the former offering twice as many chips with an 8-core count. AMD’s processors also sees a consistently higher single-core frequency, which is particularly important for gaming.

It’s worth bearing in mind we’re comparing Ryzen 4000 H-Series with Intel’s 9th Generation H-Series processors though, with the 10th Generation expected to launch shortly. This means these comparisons may well be out of date very soon.

Ryzen 4000 (H-Series)

Cores / Threads Frequency

(Base / Boost) TDP AMD Ryzen 9 4900H 8 / 16 3.3 / 4.4 GHz 45W AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS 8 / 16 3.0 / 4.3 GHz 35W AMD Ryzen 7 4800H 8 / 16 2.9 / 4.2 GHz 45W AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS 8 / 16 2.9 / 4.2 GHz 35W AMD Ryzen 5 4600H 6 / 12 3.0 / 4.0 GHz 45W

Intel 9th Generation H-Series

Cores / Threads Frequency

(Base / Boost) TDP Intel Core i9-9980HK 8 / 16 2.4 / 5.0 GHz 45W Intel Core i9-9880H 8 / 16 2.3 / 4.8 GHz 45W Intel Core i7-9850H 6 / 12 2.6 / 4.6 GHz 45W Intel Core i7-9750H 6 / 12 2.6 / 4.5 GHz 45W Intel Core i5-9400H 4 / 8 2.5 / 4.3 GHz 45W Intel Core i5-9300H 4 / 8 2.4 / 4.1 GHz 45W

AMD also confirmed you’ll gain access to a special feature called SmartShift when pairing a Ryzen processor and Radeon RX graphics card. This feature allows for dynamic power, which intelligently allocated power to whichever component needs it most. For example, the processor will be prioritised during simply productivity workloads, but the graphics card will be given the boost when gaming.

Ryzen 4000 H-Series performance

All of the performance data for Ryzen 4000 H-Series has been provided by AMD, so it’s probably best to opt for a little caution here. Still, it’s hard not to be impressed by some of these benchmark results.

AMD ran a series of tests comparing the Ryzen 4900HS (35W) to the Intel Core i9-9880H (45W), with both currently being the top-line H-Seires chip from each company.

AMD’s chip saw superior results in four of the five tests, boasting a 56% advantage for image rendering in Blender and a 32% improvement when audio encoring via LAME. Only the PCMark 10 “Digital Content Creation” saw the Intel hold superiority AMD, although there was only an 8% difference.

Gaming performance was also provided, but AMD interestingly didn’t compare it to any Intel counterparts. When pairing the Ryzen 9 4900HS CPU with Nvidia’s RTX 2060 MaxQ graphics card, AMD claimed the likes of Far Cry 5, Middle-Earth: Shadow of War and Hitman surpassed 90fps.

The Ryzen 4000 H-Series processors are seemingly shaping up to be excellent options for gamers and creators then, although Intel may well trump them when it finally launches its 10th Generation H-Series chips. We’ll be sure to update this article as soon as we’ve had the chances to test the laptop CPUs ourselves.

Deputy Computing Editor Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Reviews he is focussed on everything computer-related, giving him a v…