Winners and Losers: DJI surprises with the Osmo Pocket 3 while Apple ups its prices

OPINION: This week has been dominated by one brand – Qualcomm. The chip giant unveiled multiple new products at a lavish event in Hawaii and we can’t wait to see how they improve laptops and smartphones in 2024.

Qualcomm announced the first details of its next smartphone chip, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, which has a focus on fast AI performance, while also taking the fight to Apple with the new Snapdragon X Elite laptop chips.

However, we’re here to crown the winner and losers of the week and while we’ve got more price rises on the horizon, a new camera arriving at Trusted Reviews HQ got everyone talking.

Winner: DJI Osmo Pocket 3

A surprise winner this week as DJI came out of nowhere and announced the latest iteration of its pocket-sized stabilised 4K camera – and it looks like a huge update to a product we already loved.

The DJI Osmo Pocket 3 packs numerous upgrades over the previous model which came out a whopping three years ago. There’s a new, much larger 1-inch CMOS sensor, three mics aiming to reduce wind distortion and a 1300mAh battery with fast charging. A 16-minute charge should give you 80% juice which is very much welcome if you forget to top it up before a trip.

Footage can be captured in 4K resolution up to 120fps and there’s HDR support too, with HLG. A standout feature is the nifty 2-inch rotating touch display for easily switching between horizontal and vertical video.

Overall, this looks like a fantastic little camera that can sit comfortably in a pocket until needed, and take the strain off your phone. The addition of the rotating display also makes it ideal for content creation for TikTok and Instagram.

It is a little on the pricey side at £489/$539 but cameras with high-end sensors rarely come cheap and the Pocket 3 should be a good investment for those who will take advantage of its features. We’ll have a full review up very soon.

Loser: Apple ups its streaming prices

Apple picked up the ‘Loser’ award last week for its confusing Apple Pencil line-up and it’s got the gong again this time around for a load of price rises across its streaming services. The news could be better next week, as Apple is rumoured to introduce new Macs at an event on Monday, October 30.

Going back to the price rises, these will affect those who subscribe to Apple TV+, Apple Arcade and Apple News+. Apple Music seems to have escaped for now, which is good news.

In the UK, Apple TV+ is now £8.99 a month – a £2 increase over the previous £6.99 price – while an annual sub will cost £89.99. Apple Arcade also jumps by £2 a month, up from £4.99 to £6.99. Apple News Plus is now £12.99 a month, up from £9.99. There are price rises in the States too, with Apple TV+ going from $6.99 to $9.99.

Considering Apple TV+ started at £4.99/$4.99 these new prices represent quite the jump in just a few years.

Streaming services have all been getting price rises recently, with Netflix and Disney Plus both upping the monthly costs at a tough time for customers. Amazon has also announced it’ll be adding ads to its base service, with users having to pay more to remove them.

Apple TV+ has been one of our favourite streaming services, consistently pumping out shows of a quality that Netflix and Disney Plus could only dream of. In the past few years we’ve had Slow Horses, Severence, Shining Girls, Ted Lasso, Foundation, Hijack, Silo and Bad Sisters – that’s an exceptional run of very good shows.

However, the lack of a deep library of licensed content does leave Apple TV+ a little short once you’ve finished the original shows. This makes the £8.99 a month price quite high, especially compared to the competition which arguably offers much deeper libraries of content.