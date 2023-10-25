Apple TV+ price goes up again along with Arcade, News+ and Apple One

Apple has significantly raised the prices of key subscription services Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and Apple News+ with changes affecting UK users.

The price hikes, which go into effect today for new subscribers (and in 30 days for existing subscribers), in turn push up the price of the Apple One subscription bundles.

In the UK, Apple TV+ is now £8.99 (up from £6.99). For an annual subscription it’ll be £89.99. Apple Arcade is £6.99 (up from £4.99) and Apple News+ is now £12.99 (up from £9.99).

Apple One bundles (which include some or all of Music, Fitness+, News+, TV+ and iCloud storage) are increasing significantly too. It’s £18.95 for Individuals (up from £16.95), £24.95 for a Family membership (from from £22.95) and £36.95 for Premier (from £32.95).

Apple also increased the prices of some services (including Apple TV+) in October 2022, so it’s becoming a habit.

In the United States, Apple TV+ is going up by a whopping $3 per month (from $6.99 to $9.99). That’s the second recent price hike and the streaming service is now double its original $4.99 price. To subscribe for a year, it’ll now be $99.99 instead of $69.99

The gaming collection Apple Arcade is getting a $2 increase, pushing the price up to $6.99. Apple News+ is now $12.99, another $3 increase on the original price.

The knock-on effect sees the various Apple One bundles increase pretty significantly too.

Individual: From $16.95 to $19.95

Family: From $22.95 to $25.95

Premier: From $32.95 to $37.95

The increases will raise doubts among many users as to whether the increased monthly expenditure, when weighed against other increases from streaming services.