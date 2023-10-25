Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

DJI Osmo Pocket 3 camera announced with new sensor and flexible screen

Jon Mundy

Drone specialist DJI has announced a new miniature 4K camera in the Osmo Pocket 3.

Three years on from the launch of the DJI Osmo Pocket 2, and five years on from the original DJI Osmo Pocket that we were so fond of, the DJI Osmo Pocket 3 offers a number of improvements on the formula.

There’s a new larger 1-inch CMOS sensor, 4K/120fps video support (in Slow Motion mode), a 2-inch rotatable touchscreen for more precise control, and the ability to quickly and easily switch between horizontal and vertical shooting. Said shooting is kept nice and stable with a three-axis mechanical gimbal.

Besides that larger image sensor, DJI has enhanced its image processing so that the Osmo Pocket 3 will fine-tune exposure for different skin tones. The camera also now supports 10-bit D-Log M and 10-bit HLG colour modes, so footage should be richer, more colourful, and have better dynamic range.

DJI Osmo Pocket 3 outdoors

Full-pixel fast focusing promises sharper focus than before, even with fast moving subjects. ActiveTrack 6.0 provides follow modes such as Face Auto-Detect and Dynamic Framing.

On the audio front, a built-in three-mic array will reduce wind noise and supply omnidirectional stereo sound.

Fast charging means that you’ll be able to juice the Pocket 3 up to 80% in just 16 minutes, while a full charge of its 1300mAh battery should be able to get you 116 minutes of 4K/60fps footage.

In terms of software, the Osmo Pocket 3 supplies a number of creative modes to explore, that includes SpinShot (for those smooth 180s), Motionlapse, Digital Zoom up to 4x, and Panorama. The LightCut app, meanwhile, offers convenient one-tap edits using AI to generate sharable videos, with handy templates for vlogs, family gatherings and the like.

DJI Osmo Pocket 3 tripod

Along with the Pocket 3 itself, DJI has also announced a range of optional accessories, including filters, a battery handle, a tripod (pictured) and an ultra-wide lens.

The DJI Osmo Pocket 3 is available to order from today from the DJI store and major retailers, at a price of £489/€539.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

