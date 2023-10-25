Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

As amazing as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is, I can’t wait for the Gen 4

Lewis Painter By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

OPINION: The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is a particularly exciting chipset not only because of its raw performance gains, but also because of its focus on Generative AI. However, it’s next year’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 I’m most excited for. 

Announced at Snapdragon Summit 2023, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is the new flagship chipset that’ll likely be used by most premium smartphones set for release in 2024. As well as the usual chipset gains – a 30% boost to CPU, 25% boost to GPU speeds and a whopping 98% increase on the NPU front – the chipset focuses on Generative AI with some pretty cool tricks.

The chipset should allow smartphones to run Generative AI tasks like photo expansion, removal of elements from photos in a similar way to Google’s Magic Eraser, improved AI zoom, better AI companions and much more, and with such huge gains in AI performance, this is all done on-device with no cloud connectivity required.

But while that’s exciting, it’s next year’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 that I’m most excited about. While a total mystery for now, Qualcomm did tease one particularly interesting feature about it at Snapdragon Summit; it’ll use the Oryon CPU that’s present in the new Snapdragon X Elite PC chipset that the company claims can best even Apple’s M2 Max chipset in benchmark tests.

iPhone 15 Pro Max contract is an undeniable bargain

iPhone 15 Pro Max contract is an undeniable bargain

Looking for a cheaper way to get the iPhone 15 Pro Max? Mobiles UK has the answer. It’s £249.99 down and then £43.99 a month for 100GB of monthly data.

  • Mobiles UK
  • 100GB data
  • £43.99 a month
View Deal
Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset in hand
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

While Snapdragon-equipped Android smartphones aren’t exactly slouches, they do still fall quite behind Apple’s A17 Pro and even A16 Bionic in most benchmark tests – and by quite some way too. Take a look at how the iPhone 15 Pro bests the competition in our benchmark tests below:

However, that could all change with the introduction of a Qualcomm Oryon CPU. We’re only now being treated to glimpses at what the Snapdragon X Elite can do on the PC front, with claims that the CPU can not only best the most popular ARM chipsets and even x86 CPUs like the Intel i9-13980HX in both single-tread and multi-thread tasks, with both better power capabilities and better power efficiency, but even Apple’s top-end M2 Max.

While the iPhone doesn’t sport Apple’s desktop-level M-series chips – that’s just for Macs and a select few models of iPad – it’s clear that the DNA lives strong within the A16 Bionic and A17 Pro chipsets, helping them secure those huge gains over the Snapdragon competition.

However, given just how well the Snapdragon X Elite seems to perform on PC, we could expect similar gains from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 alongside all the cool Generative AI features introduced on this year’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. Combined, they could pose a serious threat to Apple.

So, while I can’t wait to get my hands on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-equipped smartphone – likely the Xiaomi 14, which has been teased for later this week – it’s next year’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 that’ll truly change what’s possible on an Android smartphone. 

You might like…

Xiaomi should reconsider launching the foldable Mix Fold 3 in the UK

Xiaomi should reconsider launching the foldable Mix Fold 3 in the UK

Lewis Painter 22 hours ago
Sorry, Satya – Microsoft dumping Windows Phone didn’t come soon enough

Sorry, Satya – Microsoft dumping Windows Phone didn’t come soon enough

Chris Smith 23 hours ago
Qualcomm’s vision for camera tech goes far beyond taking photos and videos

Qualcomm’s vision for camera tech goes far beyond taking photos and videos

Lewis Painter 2 days ago
The perfect iPod classic is now possible – here’s why I’m begging Apple to make it

The perfect iPod classic is now possible – here’s why I’m begging Apple to make it

Chris Smith 4 days ago
Sound and Vision: Brightness is key for HDR TVs

Sound and Vision: Brightness is key for HDR TVs

Kob Monney 5 days ago
Winners and Losers: OnePlus cracks the foldable with the Open, while Apple confuses with its iPads again

Winners and Losers: OnePlus cracks the foldable with the Open, while Apple confuses with its iPads again

Max Parker 5 days ago
Lewis Painter
By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

Lewis is the Mobile Editor of Trusted Reviews with plenty of phone experience, from the Nokia 3210 to the iPhone 14 Pro Max. He has been in the tech industry writing about phones, headphones, tablets,…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.