What to expect from Nvidia in 2024

Nvidia saw a lot of success in 2023, with the release of its DLSS 3.5 update to give ray tracing another boost, while also launching a slew of new graphics cards. But what can you expect from the company in 2024?

Nvidia hasn’t made many official announcements about its upcoming releases, so we’ve scoured the web for all of the most credible rumours and reports.

Without confirmation from Nvidia, you’ll have to take everything below with a pinch of salt, but here’s everything we’re expecting to see from Nvidia in 2024.

No new generation of GeForce graphics cards

Let’s get the sad news over and done with first. It’s very likely that 2024 will be too early for a new generation of Nvidia GeForce graphics cards. This may come as a surprise to some, as Nvidia has traditionally waited just 2 years before releasing a new generation of graphics cards, but the company’s own roadmap suggests that won’t be the case this time.

As reported by HotHardware, a presentation slide from Nvidia has the Ada Lovelace-Next (which is most likely referring to the Nvidia RTX 5000 generation) down as launching in 2025.

It looks like Nvidia won’t be launching new laptop GPUs anytime soon either, with renowned leaker Moore’s Law is Dead indicating we won’t see any new Nvidia laptop chips until 2025 at the earliest.

New Super cards for RTX 4000 Series

We may not be getting an entire new generation of graphics cards from Nvidia in 2024, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be any new graphics cards at all. Various reports suggest that Nvidia is gearing up to launch Super variants on its existing RTX 4000 family, and could be revealed as soon as January at CES 2024.

Nvidia previously launched Super variants of its graphics cards for the RTX 2000 Series, which saw improvements on their non-Super siblings by upping the CUDA Core count and increasing the clock speeds.

These cards will still be based on the Ada Lovelace architecture, so expecting huge uplifts in performance is unrealistic. But we’re still excited to see what kind of performance gains these Super cards will offer, and at the very least, may see the original cards treated to a discount so the latest generation becomes more affordable.

Sequel to Nvidia Hopper for next-gen AI

The rise of artificial intelligence was arguably the biggest story of 2023, as we saw the emergence of ChatGPT and plenty more. Nvidia is one of main driving forces of this new AI era, with its Hopper GPU architecture used to provide the computing power required for complex language models.

For 2024, Nvidia plans to launch the successor to the Hopper microarchitecture, with reports indicating the follow-up could be named Blackwell and could possibly use a 3nm process node.

This won’t be a GPU chip that the average person will be able to buy, instead being intended to be used in data centres. But this new superchip is expected to push AI performance even further than before, so we may see even more innovation in this space in 2024 and beyond.

If you were in any doubt, this once again proves that generative AI is not a fad or a short-lived trend – it’s here to stay for the foreseeable future.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

New chip for the Nintendo Switch 2

The Nintendo Switch has been around for over six years now, which means the Nvidia Tegra X1 chip that powers the portable is fast becoming outdated.

Numerous rumours suggest that Nintendo will finally move onto the Switch sequel in 2024, and if that turns out to be the case, it will need a new updated processor. There’s no guarantee that Nintendo will continue its partnership with Nvidia, with the likes of AMD and Qualcomm waiting in the wings, but we think it’s highly likely that Nvidia will once again be the chip supplier.

Not only will Nintendo likely want to ensure backwards compatibility for its new Switch, but we also reckon Nintendo may want to make use of Nvidia’s DLSS technology in order to boost performance and battery life without seeing the cost of the Switch 2 spiral out of control.