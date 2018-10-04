Nintendo Switch 2: Release date, latest rumours, specs, price and everything we know so far

The Nintendo Switch was one of the most exciting consoles we’d seen in quite a while when it was released last year – and it doesn’t look like the Japanese gaming giant has any plans to rest on its laurels, with new rumours suggesting a Nintendo Switch 2 could be in the works for a 2019 release date.

Reports that a Nintendo Switch 2 is in development come to us from the Wall Street Journal’s Japanese desk and are based on “suppliers and others with direct knowledge of the [company’s] plan.”

The move is apparently designed to help Nintendo maintain its positive sales momentum, which saw the Switch emerge as one of last year’s must-buy gadgets, and update the console with improved specs.

Related: Best Nintendo Switch Games

These are said to include new hardware – specifically an upgrade on the Switch’s existing LCD display – as well as new software functionality and undisclosed “performance updates”.

While we wouldn’t expect Nintendo go all-in and equip its 2019 Nintendo Switch with an OLED screen à la the iPhone XS Max, even the deployment of new-gen LCD technology could give the Switch 2 a brighter display and improve its battery life.

It’s also understood that the Switch 2 would support existing Joy-Con controllers, so the design of the system is unlikely to radically change.

Related: OLED vs LCD

The Nintendo Switch 2’s release date is rumoured to fall in the second-half of 2019 and potentially as early as the UK and US summer.

What improvements do you think Nintendo should make with the Switch 2? Tweet your thoughts to us @TrustedReviews.