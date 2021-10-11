There’s only one thing that really matters about the Pixel 6 Pro

OPINION: We might still be a week away from the ‘official’ launch of the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, but it feels like there isn’t much we don’t know about the new phones.

Over the weekend there was a hefty leak from Carphone Warehouse detailing just about every aspect Google hadn’t already confirmed about the forthcoming duo of devices.

We learnt more about the Tensor chips, details regarding the 50MP wide camera and the LTPO tech that’ll allow the 6.7-inch display to ramp up from 10Hz to 120Hz.

While leaks have become commonplace, they always seem to affect Google’s devices the most and it certainly does take something away from the actual launch. But, in the case of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, I don’t really care about these leaks, because there’s only one thing I truly care about when it comes to a new Pixel phone – and that’s the camera.

There might have been leaks surrounding the specs of camera sensors and even some leaked images from a pre-production version of the phone, but we still don’t know how good these cameras will actually be and that’s always what makes a Pixel a Pixel.

I’ve always felt Google’s Pixel phones haven’t been great because of the specs, the processors, the amount of RAM or even the quality of the screen. Instead, it’s always been the quality of the pictures produced and how they use Google’s unique backend computational power to achieve industry leading results.

This sort of thing can’t be leaked as you really need to use the phone and take pictures with the camera to get the full idea. It might not have been the case so much with the Pixel 5, but every previous Pixel earned a place as one of the best camera phones when it launched – knocking out snaps with incredible dynamic range, striking contrast and beating the odds when it came to low-light performance.

I took the first Pixel on a trip to New York a few weeks after it came out and I took the Pixel 2 to Australia shortly after it was released. On both of these holidays some of the photos I took still hang up framed in my flat. That’s just how good the Pixel cameras have been, and this just doesn’t come across in leaks.

So while you might know the amount of RAM, the battery size, the megapixels on the rear camera and refresh rate of the display – hopefully, the best thing about the new Pixel devices hasn’t been leaked and hopefully it’ll be a reason to pick it up. I guess we’ll find out very soon.