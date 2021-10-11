Pretty much everything about the Pixel 6 has leaked

As if Google hadn’t already revealed enough about its upcoming Pixel 6 line ahead of its launch, the rest of the specs may have just been filled in by a deleted listing.

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones were reportedly listed on Carphone Warehouse’s website on October 9.

The two listings have since been taken down, but tipster Evan Blass managed to share some screengrabs before the retailer got to it.

The images have been pretty heavily compressed by Twitter, but luckily one of Blass’s followers shared links to the archived pages below the tweet so you can take a look at the listings in higher quality.

According to the Pixel 6 listing, the phone features a new 50-megapixel main camera with larger sensors to capture more colour, more detail and 150% more light than the 6’s predecessor, the Pixel 5, along with an ultra-wide lens.

The Pixel 6 Pro features a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with a 94-degree field-of-view and a 48-megapixel telephoto sensor. The latter apparently offers the Pro model 4x optical zoom along with up to 20x zoom with Super Res Zoom.

Other camera features available on both the 6 and the 6 Pro include Portrait Mode, the Magic Eraser to edit out unwanted objects, Face Unblur to sharpen up faces and Motion Mode to add movement to shots.

The Pixel 6 also features an Adaptive Battery feature, which learns which apps you use and need power for and which ones you don’t, as well as an Extreme Battery Saver mode to drag the battery life out for up to 48 hours.

The Pro is apparently capable of charging up to 50% in just 30 minutes.

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus makes the Pixel 6’s 6.4-inch and the 6 Pro’s 6.7-inch displays up to 2x more scratch resistant compared to their predecessors and the phone is water and dust resistant up to IP68.

Both screens also have a “high refresh rate”. While Carphone Warehouse doesn’t specify exactly how fast the standard Pixel 6’s display is, the Pro will reportedly have a 120Hz LTPO display that can drop to 10Hz to save battery. This is the same tech as you’ll find in the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

We also learned more about Google’s new custom-made Tensor chip, which the company teased in a blog post earlier this year.

The deleted listings suggest that the Tensor will pack a custom image processor for better photos, machine learning to translate messages and videos offline, up to 80% faster performance for faster loading apps and more responsive gaming, a longer battery life and improved security with the next-gen Titan M2 security chip.

We have yet to hear any specifics about the pricing or a release date, but the leaked listing means its likely the Pixel 6 will arrive very soon.