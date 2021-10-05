 large image

Google Pixel 6 Pro camera samples leak

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The first camera samples taken from the forthcoming Google Pixel 6 Pro have seemingly hit the internet, offering a hint at where Google’s photography game is currently at.

It’s fair to say that there aren’t many mysteries left surrounding the imminent Google Pixel 6 and its Pro brother. The phones have been leaked repeatedly, to the point where even Google itself has started releasing snippets of information in a bid to gain control of the narrative.

One aspect of the Pixel 6 line that has thus far remained elusive is the quality of its camera array. Which, given the focus Google places on its camera tech, is quite a big deal.

Now even that area of intrigue has been exposed to the light. YouTuber M. Brandon Lee has posted a video allegedly showcasing some early snaps from pre-production Pixel 6 Pro hardware.

It’s tough to draw too many conclusions from a YouTube video and second-hand impressions, but what we can say is that these initial shots appear well balanced and absolutely packed full of detail, even with the 4x zoomed snaps. Lee demonstrates how it’s possible to read small text on background elements, while also drawing attention to how well rendered shadow is in each of these shots.

The leaked snaps also appear to confirm that the Pixel 6 Pro will shoot 50MP shots, but that pixel-binning will yield 12.5MP snaps by default. It will also capture four different zoom levels: 0.7x (ultra-wide), 1x, 2x, and 4x. It switches into a 2.8x zoom for portrait shots.

There’s also a 1080p video sample, though that’s less instructive.

We’re expecting to see the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro officially launch later this month.

